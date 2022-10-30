Torino vs AC Milan Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Torino vs AC Milanin the Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Torino vs AC Milan match in the Serie A.
What time is Torino vs AC Milan match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Torino vs AC Milan of October 30th, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Torino vs AC Milan live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Torino vs AC Milan in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the one hundred and sixty-ninth time that these two teams meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and reduce the balance, which is very much on the side of Milan, with 70 wins, 59 draws and 39 for Torino.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, the streak has been on Milan's side, with 3 wins and two draws, the most recent being a draw, leaving Torino without a win,
Torino 0-0 AC Milan, 10 Apr, 2022, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 1-0 Torino, 26 Oct, 2021, Italian Serie A
Torino 0-7 AC Milan, 12 May, 2021, Italy Serie A
AC Milan 0-0 Torino, 12 Jan, 2021, Coppa Italia
AC Milan 2-0 Torino, 9 Jan, 2021, Italy Serie A
How are Torino coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from winning 1-2 against Udinese, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, so they will not want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories.
Udinese 1-2 Torino, 23 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Torino 4-0 Cittadella, 18 Oct, 2022, Coppa Italia
Torino 0-1 Juventus, 15 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Torino 1-1 Empoli, 9 Oct, 2022, Italy Serie A
Napoli 3-1 Torino, 1 Oct, 2022, Italy Serie A
How is Milan coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last win against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League scoring 4-0, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team.
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan, 25 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
AC Milan 4-1 Monza, 22 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona 1-2 AC Milan, 16 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, 11 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
AC Milan 2-0 Juventus, 8 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Watch out for this Torino player
The Croatian striker, Nikola Vlasic has had a not very good performance, playing in 10 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 3 goals and 0 assists in Serie A, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments, the one who has more goals in less games played, but who at the moment is not going through a scoring streak.
Watch out for this Milan player
The Portuguese striker, Rafael Leão has not had a good performance, playing in 9 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals and 4 assists, being the main striker of the team, scoring in the last game, so he will seek to return to the path of the goal and take his team to the top of the table, as they are in second place
They want to renew him
Arrived from Chelsea, Olivier Giroud's performance propelled AC Milan to win a Scudetto after 11 years. The French striker scored 11 goals and 4 assists in 29 league games. A free agent at the end of the season, Milan's position is clear: Giroud has earned his place at the club.
He has now accumulated 6 goals and 2 assists in 15 games, being key in Stefano Pioli's schemes. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are willing to extend Giroud's contract until 2024.
