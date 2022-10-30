Real Sociedad vs Betis: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Real Sociedad vs Betis live stream.
Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Betis live online
Real Sociedad vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Real Sociedad vs Betis match of LaLiga Matchday 12?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Betis Statements
"There are always many things to improve. We must not lose perspective either, to believe that we are going to play against any team, using the example of Ludogorets, where Roma was not able to win, where we had almost assured qualification thinking that it was not going to be complicated, I think it is belittling rivals that are difficult".
"There are many, many things to improve but if we put before starting the classification to have thirteen points out of fifteen, winning the three away games, we must also make an overall assessment of things, but in everything there is room for improvement. We did not have a good first half, but we improved in the second. We must always maintain the maximum performance possible within the variables that exist, and those variables include the opponents. But we always have to improve".
How are Betis coming along?
How does Real Sociedad arrive?