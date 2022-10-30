Real Sociedad vs Betis: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Stay tuned for the Real Sociedad vs Betis live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Sociedad vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Reale Arena Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Betis live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Real Sociedad vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Real Sociedad vs Betis match of LaLiga Matchday 12?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Sociedad vs Betis match on October 30, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke ahead of this match: "If you look at the table in recent years, Real is always involved with us to fight for a place in the Europa League. They have been having a very good season, a very difficult team, with very good players and a defined line of play for a long time".

"There are always many things to improve. We must not lose perspective either, to believe that we are going to play against any team, using the example of Ludogorets, where Roma was not able to win, where we had almost assured qualification thinking that it was not going to be complicated, I think it is belittling rivals that are difficult".

"There are many, many things to improve but if we put before starting the classification to have thirteen points out of fifteen, winning the three away games, we must also make an overall assessment of things, but in everything there is room for improvement. We did not have a good first half, but we improved in the second. We must always maintain the maximum performance possible within the variables that exist, and those variables include the opponents. But we always have to improve".

How are Betis coming along?

Betis did not have a good day either and ended up losing to Atlético de Madrid by two goals to one, their third defeat of the competition.

How does Real Sociedad arrive?

Real Sociedad arrives to this match after losing to Valladolid by the minimum, without being able to take off this season.

The match will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium.

The match Real Sociedad vs Betis will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium, located in Seville Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31 388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Real Sociedad vs Betis live stream, corresponding to Matchday 12 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Reale Arena, at 15:00.
