Lazio vs Salernitana: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Lazio vs Salernitana Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Lazio vs Salernitana live stream, as well as the latest information coming out of the Stadio Olimpico. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Lazio vs Salernitana Live Stream on TV and Online?
Lazio vs Salernitana will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Lazio vs Salernitana Serie A match?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Salernitana of October 30th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on Star +
Argentina: 2:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star +
Brasil: 2:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN2
Chile: 1:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:00 M on Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 M on Star +
USA (ET): 1:00 PM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
España: 7:00 PM
México: 11:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star +
Perú: 12:00 M on Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Star +
Salernitanakey player
Boulaye Dia, on loan this season from Villarreal, is an international striker who scored in the last match with Senegal. He is one of Salernitana's important scoring cards to win the remaining matches.
Lazio key player
The presence of Ciro Immobile stands out in Lazio. The Italian striker continues to demonstrate season after season the goal-scoring ability that he has and that he hopes will be of use to the team.
League history between the two clubs
Lazio and Salernitana have played a total of eight matches in the Italian league, of which Lazio has won five, Salernitana has triumphed in three and they have never drawn.
Salernitana
This team is coming off a win in the last matchday in which they won 1-0 at home against Spezia in a match dominated by the Garnet. This was their third win of the season. Right now they are in the eleventh position and a win against Lazio would put them in a very good position for the dream of reaching a possible place that qualifies them for an international tournament next season.
Lazio
Lazio comes to this match with the task of winning, after beating Atalanta 2-0 in the last match played away. The team coached by Maurizio Sarri will try to stay in the first places in order not to lose distance with respect to the qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League.
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico.
The Lazio vs Salernitana match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, located in the city of Rome, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1953, has a capacity for 72,700 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Lazio vs Salernitana Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.