Tigres vs Toluca Women's: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Femenil
Where and how to watch Tigres Femenil vs Toluca Femenil live online

The match will be broadcasted on ViX channel.

Tigres Femenil vs Toluca Femenil can be tuned in from the ViX App live streams. 

What time is Tigres Femenil vs Toluca Femenil of the Apertura MX Women's League Women's Quarterfinal Second Leg 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Tigres Femenil vs Toluca Femenil match on October 31, 2022 in various countries:

 

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

Spain: 02:00 hours

United States: 17:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET

Mexico: 19:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 19:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Statements Toluca Femenil

Gabriel Velasco spoke after the first leg of the series in which Toluca lost miserably: "We have to take advantage of the opportunities that we generate, it's a matter of being decisive, of having fewer mistakes at the back, because we gave them five chances and they scored four, we had the same five and we couldn't score a goal, it's a matter of ability. At the end of the day, in the competition, that's what plays, it's quality. It doesn't scare or frighten me, we knew it was like that and we have to keep improving, there are things that, despite the result, we do well, that's what we have to change on Monday".
Tigres Femenil's statements

Carmelita Moscato spoke after the first match: "We'll be analyzing the game because I can't say what happened up front either, we had many opportunities to score and we didn't take advantage of them, it's the way we play. It will be the same style, but it will be to see which players worked for us and if they will be there again, we will make sure we fix it and that we don't miss the same opportunities in the next game".

"I can say that I'm not going to complain that we didn't have the attitude, but on the contrary, it's exactly what we need to have in this type of game. They blocked and interfered with passes, transitions, corner kicks, they struggled inside the field, it was that no player gave the performance, even though we scored four goals, that's not the attitude they should have, but wanting more."

How is Toluca Femenil coming along?

Toluca Femenil needs to arrive with the right attitude and look to score goals in this match, in order to go all out for a place, a complicated match for the scarlets, who will be going for the feat.

How will Tigres Femenil arrive?

Tigres Femenil arrives at this match quite comfortably; in the first leg they won categorically and arrived with a large advantage, so they will be looking to avoid conceding a goal.

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium.

The Tigres Femenil vs Toluca Femenil match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tigres Femenil vs Toluca Femenil match, corresponding to the second leg quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at the Estadio Universitario at 7:00 pm.
