Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge in UEFA Champions League?
The match between Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge can be followed on TV via Paramount +
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Chile: 1:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
United States (ET): 12:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM
Peru: 11:45 AM
Player to watch at Club Brugge
Ferrán Jutgla has nine goals and five assists so far this season, including two goals and two assists in the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish striker scored in his most recent game.
Player to watch at Bayer Leverkusen
Moussa Diaby is leading the team in the UEFA Champions League with two goals, scoring in the most recent match of the European competition against Atlético de Madrid. The French striker has four goals and four assists on the season.
How does Club Brugge arrive?
Brugge, already assured of a place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, are looking to take first place in the group and for that they need to do the same result as Porto or better, as they are now one point ahead. They come from a 4-2 win in the Belgian league and are currently in third place with 32 points, eight points behind Genk, who are the leaders.
How are Bayer Leverkusen coming along?
Bayer Leverkusen, already out of chances to qualify for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, seeks to win and hope that Atlético Madrid does not do so in order to finish third and qualify for the Europa League. The team coached by Xabi Alonso has gone six consecutive games without a win. The last time they won was on October 8 at home 4-0 against Schalke. In the Bundesliga, they are in 16th place with nine points, i.e. in the relegation playoff zone;
Background
Two clashes between Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen in history. In the balance a victory for the Belgian team and a draw. The last time they met was on matchday 1 of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 in which Brugge won by the narrowest of margins. While their first duel was in 2006 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League;
Venue: The match will be played at the BayArena, a stadium built in 1932 with a capacity of 30,210 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge will meet on the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage, i.e. on the last matchday. Both teams, together with Porto and Atlético de Madrid, are in Group B.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Bayer Leverkusen vs Brugge in the UEFA Champions League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.