Liverpool vs Napoli: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match

Key player Napoli
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia | This 21-year-old Georgian youth player is having a very good first season with Napoli, and is surprising everyone with his great performances, either as a starter or as a substitute. In Serie A, the Neapolitan team has scored 29 goals and Kvaratskhelia has participated in 8 of those goals (five goals and three assists) being the player with more goal participations of the team. In addition, in the Champions League he has also contributed his talent in 5 goals (two goals and three assists). Undoubtedly a player to watch out for.
Key player Salah
Mohamed Salah | This experienced footballer from Egypt has made it clear on more than one occasion that he is an excellent player. Last season he became the top scorer in the Premier League and although this season has not been his best start, he has been gradually finding his best level. In fact, he has just scored in the Premier League against Leeds and in the Champions League against Ajax.
Last lineup Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot, Salah, Firmino, Nuñez.
Last lineup Napoli
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Minjae, Mario Rui, Ndombele, Lobotka, Elmas, Politano, Simeone, Raspadori
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Liverpool vs Napoli will be Tobias Stieler; Christian Gittelmann first line; Mark Borsch, second line; Martin Petersen, fourth assistant.
How does Napoli arrive?
On the other hand, Napoli, coached by Luciano Spalletti, has been playing a very good role in the current edition of their local league, as they are at the top of Serie A with 32 points, 5 points ahead of second place Atalanta. And as if that were not enough, the Italians are also having a great participation in this edition of the Champions League as they are the absolute leaders of group A with 5 wins and are undefeated after five rounds with a goal difference of +16, so Liverpool would have to beat them to snatch the first place. In their most recent match, the Neapolitan team achieved two convincing victories; in the Champions League they defeated Rangers 3-0, while in the Italian league they faced Sassuolo where they also won 4-0.
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool, managed by Jurgen Klopp, are experiencing very different realities in the Premier League and the Champions League. In their local league, the English team is out of the European competition zone, in ninth place with only 16 points out of 36. However, in this competition, they are currently in second place in Group A, with 12 points, the result of only five wins and one defeat, precisely, the only defeat they had against tonight's opponent, Napoli. Liverpool has just played in the English league against Leeds, where they suffered a surprising and painful defeat in the final stretch of the match; in the Champions League, the Reds achieved a resounding 0-3 victory over Ajax away from home.
Matchday 6
We continue with the activity in the best club-level tournament in the world! The Champions League season 2022-2023 continues today, and Liverpool and Napoli will see action on matchday 6, the last matchday of the group stage, corresponding to group A where they share it with the Dutch Ajax and the Scottish Rangers. All this group will see action today and both Liverpool and Napoli are already qualified to the round of 16 of the Champions League this season.
The match will be played at the Stadium Anfield
The Liverpool vs Napoli match will be played at the Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 4 pm ET.
