Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match
Photo: Uefa

9:15 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Porto vs Atlético de Madrid match live?

If you want to watch the game Porto vs Atlético de Madrid live on TV, your options is:  TUDN Deportes, UniMás

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:10 PMan hour ago

What time is Porto vs Atlético de Madrid match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Atlético de Madrid of 1th November 2022in several countries:

Argentina 2:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 2:45 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Chile 1:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 12:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star+

USA 1:45 pm ET: UniMás, TUDN USA, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Mexico 12:45 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star+

Peru 12:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star+

9:05 PMan hour ago

Speak up, De Paul!

"The team is fine, everything takes time, we take our time to reflect and see what was done and what wasn't. We want to compete. We want to compete, it's what made us stay at Atletico and what it means to us in this sport. There are always things to improve, when you win you also have to improve because at the level at which you compete you can't be satisfied. We will work for it as always and I am sure it will be a great year for us.
I don't know who the people are, I haven't seen the same (those who say there is a lack of intensity). The team competed until the end in both games, but we lacked a bit of luck, I think we were superior. In the end, it's decided by the results. In terms of intensity, the team is doing its best. That's why I think that in terms of confidence the team is fine, but we have to show it on the field."
9:00 PMan hour ago
8:55 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup of Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Savic, Giménez, Reinildo; Molina, De Paul, Kondogbia, Witsel, Carrasco; Griezmann, João Félix.
8:50 PM2 hours ago

Atlético de Madrid's Situation

Koke, Lema and Marcos Llorente are Diego Simeone's missing players.
8:45 PM2 hours ago

Atlético de Madrid Team

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Ivo Grbic, Antonio Gomis, Sergio Mestre

Defenders: José María Giménez, Sergio Reguilón, Stefan Savic, Nahuel Molina, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran González, Sergio Diez, Marco Moreno, Ilias Kostis, Ibrahima Camara, Javier Boñar, Jorge San José

Midfielders: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Saúl Ñíguez, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Diego Bri, Carlos Martín, Alberto Moreno, Pablo Barrios, Aitor Gismera, Álvaro Santamaría, Sergio Bernardez

Forwards: Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha, Ángel Correa, Álvaro Morata, Salim El Jebari, Marcos Denia

Coach: Diego Simeone

8:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Conceição!

"We face it like we face every game. With the intention of getting the three points and at the end be in first place, which is different from being in second place. It is with this thought that the group will approach this game and the preparation for it. I know it is not easy in these conditions, it is a difficult preparation, more theoretical, more board, less field, I do not like that very much, but it is understandable.

What Atlético will do, as you must understand, I don't know. They have already changed several times, I know Diego as a player. As a coach, he has gone to all competitions until the end. I know his teams as you do, they are aggressive, they defend very effectively, with a lot of individual quality. We know all this. In light of what we don't know, the most important thing is to focus on what we do."

8:35 PM2 hours ago
8:30 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup of Porto

Diogo Costa; Pepê, Fábio Cardoso, Marcano, Zaidu; Bruno Costa, Eustáquio, Otávio, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson.
8:25 PM2 hours ago

Dragon Status

Sérgio Conceição will not be able to count on David Carmo and Uribe, who will serve suspensions. Pepe and Gabriel Veron are in transition.
8:20 PM2 hours ago

Porto Team

Goalkeepers: Cláudio Ramos, Francisco Meixedo, Samuel Portugal, Diogo Costa

Defenders: Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, David Carmo, Iván Marcano, Zaidu, Rodrigo Conceição, Wendell

Midfielders: Matheus Uribe, Marko Grujic, André Franco, Otávio, Bruno Costa, Stephen Eustáquio, Vasco Sousa, Bernardo Folha

Forwards: Gabriel Veron, Mehdi Taremi, Pepê, Galeno, Danny Namaso, João Mário, Toni Martínez, Evanilson, Gonçalo Borges

Coach: Sérgio Conceição

8:15 PM2 hours ago

Colchoneros

In the opposite situation, Atlético de Madrid are eliminated with two games in advance. With five points, the Colchoneros have only one win, won in the first round, and then came the negative sequence: with two losses and two draws in the account. However, they still run the risk of losing the third place, access to the UEFA Europa League, to Bayer Leverkusen, which has a point difference.
8:10 PM2 hours ago

Dragons

After a bad start, Porto has accumulated three straight wins in the competition and now ranks second in group B, with nine points. The Dragons have already qualified for the round of 16, but dispute the leadership with Club Brugge, which has 10.
8:05 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Porto vs Atlético de Madrid, live this Tuesday (1), at the Dragon Stadium, at 1:45 pm ET, for the UEFA Champions League. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
8:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League match: Porto vs Atlético de Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
