Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match

How and where to watch the Porto vs Atlético de Madrid match live?
What time is Porto vs Atlético de Madrid match for Premier League?
Argentina 2:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 2:45 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Chile 1:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 12:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star+
USA 1:45 pm ET: UniMás, TUDN USA, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com
Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico 12:45 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star+
Peru 12:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star+
Speak up, De Paul!
I don't know who the people are, I haven't seen the same (those who say there is a lack of intensity). The team competed until the end in both games, but we lacked a bit of luck, I think we were superior. In the end, it's decided by the results. In terms of intensity, the team is doing its best. That's why I think that in terms of confidence the team is fine, but we have to show it on the field."
Probable lineup of Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid's Situation
Atlético de Madrid Team
Defenders: José María Giménez, Sergio Reguilón, Stefan Savic, Nahuel Molina, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran González, Sergio Diez, Marco Moreno, Ilias Kostis, Ibrahima Camara, Javier Boñar, Jorge San José
Midfielders: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Saúl Ñíguez, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Diego Bri, Carlos Martín, Alberto Moreno, Pablo Barrios, Aitor Gismera, Álvaro Santamaría, Sergio Bernardez
Forwards: Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha, Ángel Correa, Álvaro Morata, Salim El Jebari, Marcos Denia
Coach: Diego Simeone
Speak up, Conceição!
What Atlético will do, as you must understand, I don't know. They have already changed several times, I know Diego as a player. As a coach, he has gone to all competitions until the end. I know his teams as you do, they are aggressive, they defend very effectively, with a lot of individual quality. We know all this. In light of what we don't know, the most important thing is to focus on what we do."
Probable lineup of Porto
Dragon Status
Porto Team
Defenders: Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, David Carmo, Iván Marcano, Zaidu, Rodrigo Conceição, Wendell
Midfielders: Matheus Uribe, Marko Grujic, André Franco, Otávio, Bruno Costa, Stephen Eustáquio, Vasco Sousa, Bernardo Folha
Forwards: Gabriel Veron, Mehdi Taremi, Pepê, Galeno, Danny Namaso, João Mário, Toni Martínez, Evanilson, Gonçalo Borges
Coach: Sérgio Conceição
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!