Rangers vs Ajax: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

What time is Rangers vs Ajax in UEFA Champions League 2022?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Ajax
Steven Bergwijn has nine goals and two assists in his first season at Ajax. Two of those goals have come in this competition. The 25-year-old striker has not scored since October 16.
Player to watch at Rangers
Croatian Antonio Colak is the top scorer in the Scottish League with 11 goals in 12 games. He has also scored three goals in this edition of the UEFA Champions League and has just scored against Aberdeen;
How is Ajax coming along?
The team from the Netherlands will have to settle for third place and play in the Europa League as they are in third place with three points, six points behind Liverpool and nine points behind Napoli with one game to go. In their last match they lost 0-3 against the English team. In the Eredivisie they are leaders with 28 points, just one more than second-placed PSV.
How are the Rangers coming along?
The Rangers are already out of options to play in European competitions since they have to score more than four goals to finish in third place and qualify for the Europa League. They have just beaten Aberdeen 4-1 in the Premiership and are now in second place, just four points behind the leader, which is Celtic.
Background
A total of five times Rangers and Ajax have met with a favorable balance for the team from the Netherlands that has won all five duels. The last time these teams met was on matchday 1 of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League in September and Ajax won 4-0. Also in 1996 they met in this competition in the group stage and in both matches the Dutch won.
Venue: The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Glasgow, which was built in 1899 and has a capacity of 50817 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rangers and Ajax will meet in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the group stage, both teams are in group A along with Liverpool and Nacute; poles.
