Sporting vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League
Photo:  SCP Sporting

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:16 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Sporting vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live?

The match between Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at 4PM and can be followed on HBO Max. However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
9:11 PMan hour ago

What time is Sporting vs Eintracht Frankfurt match for Champions League

Where to watch Sporting v Eintracht Frankfurt in Argentina?
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 17:00 ART


Where to watch Sporting v Eintracht Frankfurt in Canada?
Streaming: DAZN
Broadcast time: 4pm EDT


Where to watch Sporting v Eintracht Frankfurt in the United States?
Streaming: VIX+ and Paramount+
Broadcast time: 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT


Where to watch Sporting v Eintracht Frankfurt in Peru?
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 15:00 PET

9:06 PMan hour ago

REFEREEING

Referee: Slavko Vinčić SVN

Assistant referees: Tomaž Klančnik SVN and Andraž Kovačič SVN

Fourth official: David Smajc SVN

Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera ESP

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernández ESP

9:01 PMan hour ago

PROBABLE EINTRACHT FRANKFURT LINE UP

Trapp; Jakic, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Kamada, Pellegrini; Götze, Lindstrom; Kolo Muani. Coach: Oliver Glasner.
8:56 PMan hour ago

PROBABLE SPORTING LINE UP

Adán; Inácio, Coates, Reis; Porro, Alexandropoulos, Ugarte, Santos; Trincão, Edwards, Gonçalves. Coach: Rúben Amorim.
8:51 PM2 hours ago

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: TEAM NEWS

Eintracht Frankfurt: Coach Oliver Glasner counts on the return of Tuta, suspended for the third yellow card. The casualties are on account of Christopher Lenz and Makoto Hasebe, who are injured. Ansgar Knauff is doubtful for the game.
8:46 PM2 hours ago

SPORTING: TEAM NEWS

Sporting: Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt are tied with seven points in the Champions League Group D table. To guarantee a spot in the round of 16, coach Rúben Amorim counts on the return of Pedro Gonçalves and Ricardo Esgaio, who served the suspension for the third yellow card. However, Daniel Braganca and Luís Neto are injured and miss the Portuguese team.
8:41 PM2 hours ago

SPEAK, RÚBEN AMORIM! - SPORTING COACH

"We don't talk about a draw. We have to win, because we have to be aware of the moment we are in, when any ball that goes to our goal scores, so the only thought is to win the game. Now, at the beginning of the game, it would be a mistake to think about a draw. We have to win the game and play well".

"The round of 16 doesn't change much, because it says more about the coach when we are a better team and we are consistent in beating teams that don't have the same values ​​as us. And we haven't had that ability".

"There's something in the air that you feel, I can't explain it... In the year we were champions, you felt that something was going to happen. Now, you feel the opposite. And that's hard to explain to the players and to try to change. It only changes with good results and we have a good game tomorrow [Tuesday] to change that".

"We are focused on training the defensive line better and better. Opponents play well, there are days when things are not going so well for us, but we are focused on doing things well and that is what we will try to do tomorrow".

"There's something in the air that you can feel, I can't explain it... In the year we were champions, you felt that something was going to happen. Now feel the opposite. And that's hard to explain to players and to try to change. It only changes with good results and we have a good game tomorrow to change that".

8:36 PM2 hours ago

LAST MATCH

Last Saturday (29), Sporting visited Arouca, at Estádio Municipal de Arouca, and was defeated by 1-0, in the 11th round of the Primeira Liga. The goal was scored by João Basso. On the same day, Eintracht Frankfurt received Borussia Dortmund, at Deutsche Bank Park, and was defeated 2-1, in the 12th round of the Bundesliga. The goals were scored by Julian Brandt and June Bellingham for the Aurinegros, and by Daichi Kamada for the Eagles.
8:31 PM2 hours ago

LAST CONFROTATION

On September 7, Eintracht Frankfurt hosted Sporting at Deutsche Bank Park and won the match 3-0, for the first round of the group stage. The goals were scored by Marcus Edward, Francisco Trincao and Nuno.
8:26 PM2 hours ago

EYE ON THE GAME

Sporting vs Eintracht Frankfurt live this Tuesday (1), at the Stadium Jose Alvalade, at 4pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the last round of the group stage of the competition.
8:21 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League match: Sporting vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo