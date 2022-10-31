Sporting vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sporting vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live?
What time is Sporting vs Eintracht Frankfurt match for Champions League
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 17:00 ART
Where to watch Sporting v Eintracht Frankfurt in Canada?
Streaming: DAZN
Broadcast time: 4pm EDT
Where to watch Sporting v Eintracht Frankfurt in the United States?
Streaming: VIX+ and Paramount+
Broadcast time: 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT
Where to watch Sporting v Eintracht Frankfurt in Peru?
Streaming: Star+
Broadcast time: 15:00 PET
REFEREEING
Assistant referees: Tomaž Klančnik SVN and Andraž Kovačič SVN
Fourth official: David Smajc SVN
Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera ESP
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernández ESP
PROBABLE EINTRACHT FRANKFURT LINE UP
PROBABLE SPORTING LINE UP
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: TEAM NEWS
SPORTING: TEAM NEWS
SPEAK, RÚBEN AMORIM! - SPORTING COACH
"The round of 16 doesn't change much, because it says more about the coach when we are a better team and we are consistent in beating teams that don't have the same values as us. And we haven't had that ability".
"There's something in the air that you feel, I can't explain it... In the year we were champions, you felt that something was going to happen. Now, you feel the opposite. And that's hard to explain to the players and to try to change. It only changes with good results and we have a good game tomorrow [Tuesday] to change that".
"We are focused on training the defensive line better and better. Opponents play well, there are days when things are not going so well for us, but we are focused on doing things well and that is what we will try to do tomorrow".
