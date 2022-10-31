Bristol City vs Sheffield United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bristol City vs Sheffield United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Bristol City vs Sheffield United?
This is the kick-off time for the Bristol City vs Sheffield United match on November 1, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Key player at Sheffield United
One of the players to keep in mind in Sheffield United is Iliam Ndiaye, the 22 year old central midfielder born in Senegal, has played 17 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games, he already has two assists and seven goals, these against; Millwall, Blackburn Rovers twice, Reading, Preston North England, Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion.
Key player at Bristol City
One of the key players in Bristol City is Nahki Wells, the 32-year-old Bermuda-born center forward has played 17 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, with three assists and seven goals against Luton Town, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers twice, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion.
History Bristol City vs Sheffield United
In total, the two sides have met 55 times, Sheffield United dominate the record with 30 wins, there have been 14 draws and Bristol City have won 11 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sheffield United with 105 goals to Bristol City's 70.
Actuality - Sheffield United
Sheffield United has been having an outstanding performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 17 matches they are in the fourth position in the standings with 29 points, this score was achieved after winning eight games, drawing five and losing four, they have also scored 28 goals and conceded 16, for a goal difference of +12.
- Last three matches
Sheffield United 2 - 2 Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion 0 - 2 Sheffield United
Actuality - Bristol City
Bristol City has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, as after playing a total of 18 matches, they are in the 14th position in the standings with 22 points, this after winning six matches, drawing four and losing eight, leaving a goal difference of -1 after scoring 26 goals and conceding 27.
- Last three matches
Reading 2 - 0 Bristol City
Bristol City 1 - 1 Swansea City
The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium
The match between Bristol City and Sheffield United will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the city of Bristol (England), the stadium is where Bristol City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1887 and has a capacity for approximately 27,000 spectators.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
