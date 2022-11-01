Bayern vs Inter Milan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch UEFA Champions League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Bayern München vs Inter Milan match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on HBO Max
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
USA (ET): 3:45 p.m. on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on Movistar +
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on HBO Max
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star +, ESPN
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star +, ESPN
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Sadio Mané, a must see player!
The Bayern Munich winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
How does Bayern get here?
Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great movements, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and they have made up for these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best possible way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 units, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Villarreal and in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. So the goal is to have better results this year.
Lautaro Martinez, a must see player!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight against Milan and Juventus for the Serie A championship, having many minutes to show his quality. During the past season he played 49 games, where he had 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. Lautaro will be one of the 23 that we see with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Inter arrive?
Internazionale comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 point behind Roma with 9 units, after 3 wins and 1 loss. . Inter started the season with a couple of victories against Lecce and Spezia, more recently they fell on their visit to Lazio and beat Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi arrive this season with a great squad including Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Without a doubt, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will face each other in the Group Phase. Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and the Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Allianz Arena located in the city of Munich, Germany will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has a capacity for 75,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Bayern München vs. Inter Milan match live, corresponding to the duel of Date 6 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Allianz Arena, at 3:45 p.m.