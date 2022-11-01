Marseille vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Stay tuned for Marseille vs Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League

Undoubtedly one of the best matches of the last day of the Champions League group stage is about to arrive, and at VAVEL we give you all the facts, statistics and the minute-by-minute broadcast of the match. 
Stay with us!
How and where to watch Marseille vs Tottenham live online in the Champions League

The match will be broadcasted only by Paramount+ and VIX+ for USA. 

If you prefer to follow it live on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so. 

Latest Tottenham lineup

This is how the visitors started their last Champions League match:

1. H. LLORIS.

33. B. DAVIES.

15. E. DIER.

17. C. ROMERO.

14. I. PERIŠIĆ.

30. R. BENTANCUR.

5. P. HØJBJERG.

2. M. DOHERTY.

7. SON HEUNG-MIN.

27. LUCAS MOURA.

10. H. KANE.

Last Marseille lineup

These were Marseille's 11 players on the previous matchday: 

16. PAU LOPEZ.

4. S. GIGOT.

5. L. BALERDI.

99. C. MBEMBA.

30. NUNO TAVARES.

27. J. VERETOUT.

21. V. RONGIER.

J. CLAUSS.

77. A. HARIT.

6. M. GUENDOUZI.

70. A. SANCHEZ.

Tottenham's key player

With Kane's lack of goals in the Champions League, it has been Richarlison who has been the man leading the team in this regard. 

The Brazilian striker has shown signs of consistency for Spurs, but he will undoubtedly have to contribute with goals so that the team does not fall out of the direct qualification zone. 

Marsella's key player

One of the best elements for the home team in this Champions League season has been Amine Harit. 

The Moroccan midfielder has been fundamental to Marseille's attack and thanks to his talent with the ball at his feet has already provided a couple of assists for his teammates and even contributed with a goal. 

Tottenham wants first place

The English team is the one that has done the best, however, they are only two points above the last place in their group, so defeat or a draw will not be an option today. 

They will surely go out with their best players in their visit to avoid a draw as in the previous matchday, where they were tied at one goal against Sporting Lisbon thanks to Betancour's 80th minute appearance.

Marseille will go for the three points

The home team has suffered many ups and downs and has a total of three defeats and two victories, so a draw is not an option. 

In the last Champions League match they were defeated by Frankfurt in a match that ended with a score of 2-1 and the only goal for the French was thanks to Guendouzi.  

Now, with the tightness of Group "D" a victory could give life to Marseille and send them to the next round of this tournament. 

The match will be played at the Velodrome

The Marseille vs Tottenham match will be played at the stadium Velodrome, in Marseille, France with a capacity of 67,394 people.

The property, which is also currently named "Stade Orange Vélodrome" for sponsorship reasons, is a multi-purpose stadium used primarily for soccer and has been the home of Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille since it opened in 1937. 

This historic venue has hosted the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the 1984 and 2016 European Championships; and the 2007 Rugby World Cup. 

It is the largest club-level soccer ground in France and is also regularly used by the French rugby team.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Champions League match: Marseille vs Tottenham Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It is the last chance for this pair of teams in what could be the tightest group of the competition. 

The French team will be looking to win at home to take the three points and aspire to direct qualification to the round of 16, but only victory could save them from imminent elimination, as in case of a draw they would depend on a Sporting win over Frankfurt to go to the Europa League. 

On the other hand, the visiting team with a draw would be enough to be in the next round, but only a win would assure them the first place in group "D".

