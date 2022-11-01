Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match.
What time is the Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona match for UEFA Champions League Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona of November 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
FC BarcelonaLast Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marc-André ter Stegen, Marcos Alonso, Jules Koundé, Álex Balde, Héctor Bellerín, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessié, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé.
Viktoria Plzen Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marián Tvrdon, Ludek Pernica, Lukás Hejda, Milan Havel, Libor Holik, Adam Vlkanova, Modou N'diaye, Lukas Kalvach, Tomas Chory, Jhon Mosquera, and Jan Kopic.
FC Barcelona Players to Watch
There are three FC Barcelona players that we should be attentive to and that have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Robert Lewandowski (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the Spanish league with 13 goals in 12 games played and has also scored 5 goals in the Champions League. Another player is Ousmane Dembélé (#7), he plays in the forward position and at 25 years old he is the team's biggest assister in the Spanish league with 5 assists in 12 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Ansu Fati (#10), he is the team's second highest scorer with 3 goals and third highest assister with 3 assists in just 12 games played in LaLiga. He has been a great player who gives a change to the team whenever he is on the court.
FC Barcelona in the tournament
Just like Viktoria Plzen, FC Barcelona is in Group C of the UEFA Champions League and is looking to close its participation in the tournament well. The Spanish team will try to get the away victory and should not be overconfident. He has 4 points in the general table after 1 game won, 1 tied and 3 lost. It is the third place in Group C and no longer has the possibility of advancing to the next phase of the tournament. Their last game was on October 26, 2022, they lost 3-0 against Bayern Munich at the Spotify Camp Nou. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Viktoria Plzen players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Viktoria Plzen's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score or assist in the game against Barcelona. Forward Tomáš Chorý (#15), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 Fortuna Liga season with 7 goals in 13 games, he scored last game and doesn't intend to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Adam Vlkanova (#88), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists in 9 games played in the Fortuna Liga. He got his third assist in the previous game and could get his first assist in the Champions League on Wednesday. Finally, midfielder Jan Sýkora (#7) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is one of only three Viktoria Plzen players to score a goal in the Champions League and we could see him scoring against Barcelona.
Viktoria Plzen in the tournament
The Pilsen soccer team is in Group C of the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Internazionale. Tuesday will be her sixth match of the tournament and it will be against a tough team, Viktoria Plzen will be looking to close the tournament well in her last game and what better way than to get her first win of the tournament. They are in fourth place in Group C with 0 points and 5 losses. Their last game ended in a 4-0 loss against Internazionale at the Giuseppe Meazza. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game as they play against one of the best teams in the German league, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The Doosan Arena is located in the city of Pilsen, Czech Republic. It will host this match and has a capacity of 13,000 spectators. It was opened in 1955, is currently the home of FC Viktoria Plzeň and cost 360 million Czech crowns.