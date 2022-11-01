Manchester City vs Sevilla: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Manchester City vs Sevilla Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Sevilla match.
What time is Manchester City vs Sevilla match for UEFA Champions League match?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Sevilla of 2nd November in several countries:
USA: 16:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs.
Brasil: 17:00 hrs.
Chile: 16:00 hrs.
Colombia: 15:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs.
España: 22:00 hrs.
México: 14:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs.
Perú: 15:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Sevilla player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Ivan Rakitić, the midfielder with great experience in Spanish football has been characterized by putting order on the pitch. Ivan Rakitić has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, also, he was one of the key players in this year for Sevilla to reach the Champions League.
Watch out for this Manchester City player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Erling Haaland, the Norwegian center forward is known for being a real killer in the Premier League and a reference to the attack with the Manchester City team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Sevilla's final lineup:
Bono; J. Ángel Carmona, N. Gudelj, Kike Salas; J. Navas, J. Jordán, I. Rakitic, A. Telles; Suso, Isco; Y. En-Nesyri.
Last Manchester City lineup:
Ederson; K. Walker, M. Akanji, N. Aké, J. Cancelo; K. De Bruyne, I. Gündogan, B. Silva; P. Foden, E. Haaland, J. Grealish.
Background:
Manchester City and Sevilla have met on only 3 occasions (3 wins for the city side) where the scales are totally tilted towards the squad led by Pep Guardiola. In terms of goals, Manchester City has 9 goals while Sevilla has only 2 in their favor. Their last duel dates back to the current group stage where Sevilla lost 0-4 to Manchester City at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.
About the Stadium:
The Etihad Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of soccer in the city of Manchester, England. It is the current home of Manchester City, a soccer team that currently plays in the first division of English soccer or better known as the Premier League. It has a capacity for 55,097 spectators and has the distinction of UEFA Elite Stadium with 4 stars.
The first soccer match played at the stadium was a friendly match between Manchester City and FC Barcelona on August 10, 2003. The match ended in a 2-1 home victory and the first goal scored at the stadium was scored by Manchester City's French player Nicolas Anelka
To secure the UEFA Europa League
The Andalusian team woke up very late in the Champions League, however, with the arrival of San Paoli it was enough for them to fight for direct qualification to the UEFA Europa League and return to one of the tournaments they have historically dominated the most, so it is almost a fact that they will be there for the rest of the season and in the absence of a miracle for Kobenhavn, Sevilla will be there. They currently have 5 points that have been the product of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, also, in the statistics they add 5 goals for and 9 against, leaving a difference of -4.
To close a perfect participation
Manchester City was lord and master of Group G as it never dropped from first place and remains undefeated so far, it was also a goal machine throughout each matchday and is one game away from closing a perfect participation in this phase. Manchester City is currently in first place with 3 wins and 2 draws for a total of 11 points, in the statistics, they have 11 goals scored and only 1 goal against, leaving them with a difference of +10. The first place is 80% assured for City even if they lose, however, the citizens will want to thrill their fans in their last match of the group stage.
UEFA Champions League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Champions League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted "orejona" at the end of the season. This Champions League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have the qualification tied before the break for the World Cup. On this fifth matchday, Manchester City will face Sevilla to close their participation in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, both clubs are already qualified, but in different competitions, as those led by Pep Guardiola are already looking forward to participating in the round of 16 of the competition, while Sevilla will once again go to the Europa League to try to win the crown of a tournament they have historically dominated and this time, under Jorge San Paoli's guidance, to fight again to be one of the most important protagonists in the Spanish league.
Kick-off time
The Manchester City vs Sevilla match will be played at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.