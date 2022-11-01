Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match
Photo: Uefa

4:50 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:45 PM2 hours ago

What time is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb of 2th November 2022in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: Star +

Colombia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 3  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 4 pm ET: Paramount+, VIX+

Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

4:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Stefan Ristovski!

"It is nothing new to say that the goal of the Dynamo in every league game is to get three points. We continue our path, although fatigue is present. But, as I said, we are the Dynamo and we have to accept the pressure.
I hope that, first of all, people have some understanding, after all, Chelsea is the Champions League winner, I hope we can show our true face, above all fighting spirit, so we will see what the result will be . I hope that we come out with a good performance and that everything will be as it should be by the end of the mid-season.
They (the fans) are always behind us and congratulations for this, they support us. It's up to us to be focused on soccer 24 hours a day and move forward".
4:35 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Dínamo Zagreb
4:30 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Dinamo Zagreb

Livakovic; Risto-ki, Josip Sutalo, Peric; Spikic, Ademi, Misic, Ivanusec, Ljubicic; Orsic, Petkovic.
4:25 PM2 hours ago

Dinamo Zagreb's Situation

Ante Cacic is only missing: defender Bosko Sutalo, with an ankle injury.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

Dinamo Zagreb's registered players

Goalkeepers: Danijel Zagorac, Ivan Nevistic, Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Sadegh Moharrami, Daniel Stefulj, Rasmus Lauritsen, Stefan Ristovski, Kévin Théophile-Catherine, Josip Sutalo, Dino Peric, Emir Dilaver

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, Martin Baturina, Petar Bockaj, Robert Ljubicic, Antonio Marin, Josip Misic, Marko Bulat

Forwards: Bruno Petkovic, Mahir Emreli, Josip Drmic, Gabrijel Rukavina, Luka Menalo, Dario Spikic, Mislav Orsic

Coach: Ante Cacic

4:15 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Potter!

"We have to prepare to win. We are at home, we want to finish the competition well at this stage and respond to the disappointment at the weekend. We used a lot of the young players. Many of them were impressive. I like their attitude and personality.

Getting close to the players in the categories and getting to know them was an important part of how we started here at Chelsea, but we have to be competitive and respectful of the competition with teams looking for the points for their own qualification."

4:10 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Chelsea
4:05 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell; Ziyech, Pulisic; Broja.
4:00 PM2 hours ago

Chelsea's Situation

Reece James and Wesley Fofana, are out with knee injuries. N'Golo Kanté is still recovering from hamstring surgery. Graham Potter will be without Kepa, who had to be replaced Brighton after feeling his foot, while Kovacic is a doubt. The Croatian feels pain in his calf.
3:55 PM2 hours ago

Chelsea's registered players

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Charlie Webster, Lewis Hall

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Armando Broja, Kai Havertz

Coach: Graham Potter

3:50 PM2 hours ago

Latest Plavi and Modri Results

Osijek 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatian League)

Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan (Champions League)

Hajduk Split 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatian League)

Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 NK Varazdin (Croatian League)

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 RB Salzburg (Champions League)

RB Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Champions League)

Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 Slaven Koprivnica (Croatian League)

Borinci Jarmina 0-4 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatian Cup)

NK Lokootiva 1-4 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatian League)

Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Champions League)

3:45 PM3 hours ago

How the Plavi and Modri come

Leader of the Croatian Championship, Dinamo Zagreb stumbled, 1-0, to Osijek, in addition to the 1-1 draw against Hajduk Split. In the UCL, they no longer have a chance of qualifying, but are fighting for the Europa League. With a 26% success rate, the Plavi e Modri (Blue) occupy the last place in group E, with four points, two behind RB Salzburg, but with a negative balance of -6.
3:40 PM3 hours ago

Latest Blues Results

Brighton 4-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea (Champions League)

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Milan 0-2 Chelsea (Champions League)

Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Chelsea 3-0 Milan (Champions League)

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg (Champions League)

3:35 PM3 hours ago

How the Blues Come

Without a win for three rounds in the Premier League, Chelsea FC comes from a bitter defeat against Brighton, 4-1. However, they are in good shape in the continental competition. With 66%, the Blues occupy first place with 10 points and are already guaranteed a place in the last 16.
3:30 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Chelsea FC vs Dinamo Zagreb, live this Wednesday (2), at the Stamford Bridge, at 4 pm ET, for the UEFA Champions League. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
3:25 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League match: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
