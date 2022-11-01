Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb match live?
What time is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb match for Champions League?
Argentina 5 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star +
Colombia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 4 pm ET: Paramount+, VIX+
Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Stefan Ristovski!
I hope that, first of all, people have some understanding, after all, Chelsea is the Champions League winner, I hope we can show our true face, above all fighting spirit, so we will see what the result will be . I hope that we come out with a good performance and that everything will be as it should be by the end of the mid-season.
They (the fans) are always behind us and congratulations for this, they support us. It's up to us to be focused on soccer 24 hours a day and move forward".
Probable lineup for Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb's Situation
Dinamo Zagreb's registered players
Defenders: Sadegh Moharrami, Daniel Stefulj, Rasmus Lauritsen, Stefan Ristovski, Kévin Théophile-Catherine, Josip Sutalo, Dino Peric, Emir Dilaver
Midfielders: Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, Martin Baturina, Petar Bockaj, Robert Ljubicic, Antonio Marin, Josip Misic, Marko Bulat
Forwards: Bruno Petkovic, Mahir Emreli, Josip Drmic, Gabrijel Rukavina, Luka Menalo, Dario Spikic, Mislav Orsic
Coach: Ante Cacic
Speak up, Potter!
Getting close to the players in the categories and getting to know them was an important part of how we started here at Chelsea, but we have to be competitive and respectful of the competition with teams looking for the points for their own qualification."
Probable lineup for Chelsea
Chelsea's Situation
Chelsea's registered players
Defenders: Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana
Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Charlie Webster, Lewis Hall
Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Armando Broja, Kai Havertz
Coach: Graham Potter
Latest Plavi and Modri Results
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan (Champions League)
Hajduk Split 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatian League)
Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 NK Varazdin (Croatian League)
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 RB Salzburg (Champions League)
RB Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Champions League)
Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 Slaven Koprivnica (Croatian League)
Borinci Jarmina 0-4 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatian Cup)
NK Lokootiva 1-4 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatian League)
Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Champions League)
How the Plavi and Modri come
Latest Blues Results
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea (Champions League)
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)
Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)
Milan 0-2 Chelsea (Champions League)
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)
Chelsea 3-0 Milan (Champions League)
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)
Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg (Champions League)
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!