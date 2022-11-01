Cardiff City vs Watford FC: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cardiff City vs Watford FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cardiff City vs Watford FC live, as well as the latest information from Cardiff City Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Cardiff City vs Watford FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Watford FC match live on TV and online?
The Cardiff City vs Watford FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Cardiff City vs Watford FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Cardiff City vs Watford FC match on November 2, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 15:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Key player at Watford FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Watford FC is Ismaila Sarr, the 24-year-old Senegal-born right-sided attacker has played 13 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has four assists and five goals, against West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Luton Town.
Key player at Cardiff City
One of the most key players in Cardiff City is Callum Robinson, the 27-year-old left-sided attacker born in Ireland, has played 13 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has three assists and two goals, these against Burnley and Wigan Athletic.
History Cardiff City vs Watford FC
In total, the two teams have met 41 times, Cardiff City dominates the record with 16 wins, there have been 11 draws and Watford FC have won 14 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Cardiff City with 60 goals to Watford FC's 59.
Actuality - Watford FC
Watford FC has been having a regular performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 17 matches they are in the seventh position in the standings with 26 points, this score was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing five and losing five, they have also scored 24 goals and conceded 20, for a goal difference of +4.
Millwall 3 - 0 Watford FC
- Last three matches
Watford FC 4 - 0 Luton Town
Wigan Athletic 0 - 1 Watford FC
Actuality - Cardiff City
Cardiff City has been performing poorly in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, as after playing a total of 17 matches, it is in the 17th position in the standings with 21 points, this after winning six matches, drawing three and losing eight, leaving a goal difference of -6, this after scoring 13 goals and conceding 19.
Queens Park Rangers 3 - 0 Cardiff City
- Last three matches
Swansea City 2 - 0 Cardiff City
Cardiff City 1 - 0 Rotherham United
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium
The match between Cardiff City and Watford FC will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium in the city of Cardiff (Wales), the stadium is where Cardiff City Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 33,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cardiff City vs Watford FC match, valid for the 19th matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
