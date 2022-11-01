Cimarrones vs Celaya: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Expansion MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cimarrones de Sonora vs Celaya in the Liga Expansion MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cimarrones de Sonora vs Celaya match in the first leg of the semifinals of the Liga Expansion MX.
What time is Cimarrones de Sonora vs Celaya match for Liga Expansion MX?
This is the start time of the game Cimarrones de Sonora vs Celaya of November 02nd 2022 in several countries:
México: 21:05 horas CDMX
Argentina: 00:05 horas
Chile: 00:05 horas
Colombia: 21:05 horas
Perú: 21:05 horas
EE.UU.: 22:05 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:05 horas
Uruguay: 23:05 horas
Paraguay: 22:05 horas
España: 05:05 horas
Where and how to watch Cimarrones de Sonora vs Celaya live and in action
The match will be broadcasted on Vix, Fox Sports, ESPN, TVC, Claro and Hi Sports.
If you want to watch Cimarrones de Sonora vs Celaya in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+, Fox Sports Premium, Star+ and Claro Video.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Cimarrones and Toros have only met on 17 occasions, leaving 7 wins for Celaya, 4 draws and 6 wins for the locals, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on one side and the other on the other.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Cimarrones, while the Toros have 2 wins, a very even balance and not very favorable for both teams, as they have one draw.
Celaya 3-1 Cimarrones de Sonora, 24 Aug, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Celaya 1-1 Cimarrones de Sonora, 8 May, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 1-0 Celaya, 5 May, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 3-2 Celaya, 16 Mar, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Celaya 1-0 Cimarrones de Sonora, 6 Oct, 2021. Ascenso BBVA MX
How are Cimarrones coming?
The locals come from winning the first leg against Atlético Morelia 3-1 in the last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 tie and 1 loss, so they can continue with the confidence in this group and be able to win the league title.
Cimarrones de Sonora 3-1 Atlético Morelia, 28 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Atlético Morelia 2-0 Cimarrones de Sonora, 25 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 1-1 Venados FC, 12 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Tepatitlán FC 0-2 Cimarrones de Sonora, 6 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 2-1 Correcaminos, 28 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
How is Celaya coming?
The visitors won 1-0 against the Alacranes of Durango in the previous duel of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, with 0 draws, 1 loss and 4 wins.
Celaya 1-0 Durango, 29 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Durango 0-1 Celaya, 26 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Celaya 0-3 Correcaminos, 16 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
U. de G. 0-2 Celaya, 4 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Celaya 2-1 Atlante, 28 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Watch out for this Cimarrones player
Diego Rafael Jiménez, 34 year old Mexican forward, has been in charge of being the scorer of his team in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, being the leader of goals scored, in 17 games played he scored 12 goals, so the player needs to close the tournament in a better way and lead his team to the title, having played 1530 minutes.
Watch out for this Celaya player
Ricardo Marín Sánchez, 24 year old Mexican center forward, has been the scorer of the Toros in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 17 games played he scored 9 goals, being the second place in the scoring table, the player needs to close the tournament in a better way, so that can give him confidence for this duel.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Cimarrones de Sonora vs Celaya, a Liga Expansión MX match. The match will take place at Estadio Héroe de Nacozari, at 22:05 hours.