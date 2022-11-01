Shakhtar vs Leipzig: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Shakhtar vs Leipzig
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Shakhtar vs Leipzig live, as well as the latest information from the Pepsi Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Shakhtar vs Leipzig live online
Watch out for this Shakhtar player
Andriy Kulakov, 23-year-old Ukrainian center forward, is the offensive referent of Shakhtar for this season, the player arrived in 2019 and this is the season where he has more responsibility than any other, the Ukrainian striker must improve his numbers with the club and become a scorer for the team, achieving this they will be able to transcend in the Champions League.
Watch out for this RB Leipzig player
Christopher Nkunku, a 24-year-old French midfielder, has become the benchmark of last season, his agility and corpulence allow him to get unmarked and create space in front of goal, he played almost every game last season and now together with Werner they are a very dangerous duo that can help the team advance to the next round.
Latest Leipzig lineup
Nyland, Simakan, Orban, Diallo, Henrichs, Schlager, Kampl, Raum, Szoboszlai, Nkinku, Werner.
Latest Shakhtar lineup
Trubin, Mykhalichenko, Matvienko, Bondar, Taylor, Stepanenko, Mudryk, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Zubkov, Traore.
Background
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar
Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Celtics 0-2 Leipzig
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig wants to build on its good momentum
RB Leipzig is coming back after its complicated start of the season, now near the break for the World Cup in Qatar, the team has many possibilities both in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League, in their league the team is sixth with nineteen points and in the Champions League they have recovered and just beat Real Madrid, For the last day of Champions League they need a victory and hope that Madrid loses to stay in the first position, the game is not easy because Shakhtar beat them as visitors and now that they also have the option to advance it will be a full battle, although in the Europa League they would be more competitive, they want to continue in the most important tournament in Europe.
Shakhtar all for the Champions League
Shakhtar has to look for its pass to the next round in the last game of the group stage, the team has been on the rise in the season and its path in the league is also going well, the team is in second position with 20 points just 5 points behind the leader and remains undefeated after eight games played, In the Champions League with only one game lost they still have a chance to qualify to the next round, but certainly the test will not be easy, although the only victory they have was against Leipzig, this duel is much more important because it depends on it whether they continue playing in the Champions League or Europa League, something important to note is their defense, since it is not for nothing that they are undefeated in their league.
The fight for second place is defined
Group F of the UEFA Champions League is being disputed for the second position, and although Real Madrid has already secured its place in the next round, it could even go down, but the most certain and direct battle will be Shakhtar vs Leipzig, if the home team gets the victory it would equal Leipzig in nine points and with the goal difference in their favor the second position would be theirs, for both teams the most important game of the season is this one.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Shakhtar vs Leipzig, matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Pepsi Arena, at 1:45 pm ET.