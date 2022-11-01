Copenhaguen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund?
The match between Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund will be played at 16:00 PM
What time is Copenhagen vs Borrusia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League 2022?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 16:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Borussia Dortmund
For this match, the player to follow will be Jude Bellingham, the midfielder with great experience in German football, who has been characterized by putting order on the field. The English player has four goals and one assist in this Champions League, in addition to scoring in his last game.
Player to watch at Copenhagen
Viktor Claesson has eight goals and two assists for the Danish side this season. The Swede has not scored yet in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, but he did score in the qualifying round. The Copenhagen captain has not scored in two matches.
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?
The German team has nothing at stake in this position because they have already secured qualification for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and they could not finish in first place because they have lost the goal difference against Manchester City. They have just beaten Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and are currently in Champions League position, fourth with 22 points, four points behind União Berlin, who are the leaders.
How does Copenhagen arrive?
Copenhagen comes from winning at home against Randers in the Danish league and right now they are in sixth position with 21 points, but 10 points behind the leader. In the Champions League, after losing their last game against Sevilla, they no longer have a chance to finish at least in third place. However, the Danish team wants to say goodbye to the European competition by winning against the German team;
Background
Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen have met on three occasions, the first was in the first leg of the group stage that won 3-0 in the first leg the German team. While the rest both were in the UEFA Europa League in the knockout round of the round of sixteen. In both the first leg and the second leg, the German team won by the same score (1-0). Five times Borussia Dortmund has faced Danish teams and has a balance of four wins and one draw while Copenhagen has faced German teams 11 times and in none of them has won, three draws and eight defeats.
Venue: The match will be played at the Parken Stadion, a stadium built in 1992 with a capacity of 3,865,065.
Preview of the match
Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund meet in the sixth round of the UEFA Champions League, both teams are in Group G along with Sevilla and Manchester City.
