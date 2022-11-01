Burnley vs Rotherham United: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in TV in EFL Championship
Burnley celebration // Source: Burnley

Possible Rotherham line-up

For his part, Taylor may field the following eleven to face Burnley. Johansson, Peltier, Wood, Humphreys, Harding, Barlaser, Rathbone, Wiles, Bramall, Kelly and Washington.
Burnley's possible lineup

Kompany may field the following eleven to face Rotherham. Muric, Roberts, Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Bastien, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Tella, Zaroury and Jay.
Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Rotherham United  of 2nd November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brazil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 13:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.

Where to watch

Burnley vs Rotherham United matchday 19 of the EFL Championship can be seen on the Burnley channel and Sky Sport at 8.45pm. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them

These teams have met 22 times. The results between them are very even. Both teams have won on seven occasions. However, Rotherham have gone four games without a win and have even lost their last three matches. In eight matches they have drawn.
EFL Championship standings

Rotherham find themselves in mid-table. They are in thirteenth position, tied with two teams. They are also three points away from the relegation places and six points away from the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League. As visitors, they have won only one match and lost three times.
EFL Championship standings

Burnley find themselves at the top of the standings. The competition leaders have a two-point lead over second-placed Blackburn Rovers. The English side has lost only once and won nine times. At home, they have yet to taste defeat, having won five times and drawn four games.
Rotherham's last game

Meanwhile, Taylor's side lost 1-0 away to Cardiff City. A drab game for Rotherham, who had only three shots in the match. The first half ended with a 0-0 scoreline, despite all the home side's attempts. After the hour mark, Philogene-Bidace scored the only goal of the match to give Cardiff City the victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Burnley's last match

Burnley continue their winning streak after defeating Reading 2-1 at Turf Moor. Kompany's side had to come back from Ince's goal in the 56th minute of the game, as they finished the first half with a goalless draw. Benson started the comeback after scoring ten minutes after the first goal. With the score level, Zaroury scored the winner in the 94th minute to put Burnley top of the table.
Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Burnley vs Rotherham United this Wednesday, November 2 at 20.45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 5 of the Europa League. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
