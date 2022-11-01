Leones Negros vs Atlante: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga Expansion MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leones Negros UDG vs Atlante match for the Liga MX Expansion Semifinal 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Leones Negros vs Atlante match for Liga Expansion MX 2022?
This is the start time of the game Leones Negros vs Atlante of November 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX, Hi Sports, Fox Sports, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and TVC Deportes.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Background Leones Negros vs Atlante
In the most recent five matches, the Potros have taken the measure of the Melenudos with a balance of three wins, one draw and one loss. On September 25, they faced each other in the regular season in this same building with a 2-2 draw in a vibrant game, as Fernando Ramírez scored for the visitors at 40 and Paúl Galván at 77, but on both occasions Alfonso Sosa's team equalized with goals from Óscar Villa at 48 and Martín Galván at 93.
Key player Atlante
If Atlante has reached several semifinals in a row (sixth in a row to be precise), it has been thanks to Christian Bermúdez, who, despite his seniority, still has that talent and vision in the last third of the field to provide passes or generate goals, remembering that against Zacatecas he scored one and gave an assist.
Key player Leones Negros
He started with the comeback last game and Oscar Villa knows how to play this kind of games due to his vast experience in this category, which could be key for a playoff that promises to be even and tight.
Last lineup Atlante
20 Humberto Hernández, 2 Fernando Ramírez, 4 Jonathan Sánchez, 5 Francisco Reyes, 19 Juan Portales, 6 Edson Partida, 10 Juan Domínguez, 11 Daniel Lajud, 14 Rolando González, 16 Jonathan Martínez, 18 Christian Bermúdez.
Last lineup Leones Negros
1 Jorge Hernández, 3 Juan de Alba, 16 Jairo González, 28 Dionicio Escalante, 33 Edson Jaramillo, 5 José Hernández, 7 Martín Galván, 11 Miguel Vallejo, 19 Wilber Rentería, 81 Alejandro Carreón, 9 Oscar Villa.
Atlante: Keeping it real
Atlante's Potros de Hierro have only lost once this season and I am one of the most balanced teams, even though they have had to deal with some absences throughout the season, such as Elbis Souza and Armando Escobar. In the Quarterfinals they had no major complications and with their offensive power they defeated Mineros de Zacatecas 4-2 to leave them out of the Playoffs.
Leones Negros: take advantage
The Leones Negros suffered in the Quarterfinals because they lost the first leg 2-0 to Venados, but in the second leg they were able to come back with a 3-0 win, however, against a rival like the Potros they cannot afford that luxury and will have to take advantage from the first game to reach the Mexican capital with greater comfort.
Who will the winner go up against?
The winner of the series between Leones Negros and Atlante will face the winner of the other Semifinal series between Atlético Celaya and Cimarrones de Sonora, remembering that the Toros have the advantage of playing the second leg at home as they are the overall leaders.
The Kick-off
The Leones Negros vs Atlante match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga Expansion MX 2022: Leones Negros vs Atlante!
My name is Diego Gutiérrez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.