Real Madrid vs Celtic: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Champions League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:57 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Celtic live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Celtic live, as well as the latest information from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
8:52 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Celtic live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Real Madrid vs Celtic can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:47 PM3 hours ago

What time is Real Madrid vs Celtic UEFA Champions League Matchday 6?

This is the kickoff time for the Real Madrid vs Celtic match on November 2, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 12:45 p.m.

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 11:45 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.

Spain: 6:45 p.m.

United States: 9:45 a.m. PT and 12:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 11:45 a.m.

Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

8:42 PM3 hours ago

Celtic Statements

Ange Postecoglou, Celtic coach, spoke ahead of the match: "I think yes, for next year we can qualify, you can't make progress if you miss this tournament so much. This experience of constantly competing helps. It is the first thing we have to do, we will make progress, maybe not much, but we have to see how the clubs are at every moment. You have to believe in what we do and at a certain point things work out, the group believes, in a given year you can have an impact. Every year you have to be there and at some point you will have your moment."

"Great atmosphere, it's an iconic stadium, and I think if you ask the players they'll tell you about that atmosphere and what's going on. We're looking forward to it. We haven't played le Madrid here for a long time and we want to make sure we give the fans something to be proud of."

8:37 PM3 hours ago

Real Madrid statements

Ahead of the match, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media: "It's an important game. The objective is to finish first in the group. Celtic are an intense team. We want to get back to our best and the conditions are right for us to do so. Celtic will not change their identity. They will play their game with passion. It will be a very open game. I have a lot of respect for this team.

"I have been denounced for what I said. A made-up penalty in Italy means that they gave a penalty that wasn't a penalty. Bad faith and accusing a referee is out of the question. I have never disrespected a referee. It doesn't make much difference to me if I get a four-match ban. For me it wasn't a penalty because of what was explained to us at the beginning of the season. Nobody is infallible. If I get four matches, then patience. I've managed 1,200, so if I miss four..."

"Tchouameni is not available for tomorrow and we will see if Benzema has a good feeling in training."

"For us the clarity is that it was not a penalty. It is a soccer issue that is still not clear. They have to explain what the rule is because I understand it very well, I'm not stupid. They have explained to us that this was not a penalty. I don't know if I'm going to be penalized. I'm still sleeping at night. I want to make it clear that I have not disrespected anyone."

"I wouldn't sleep well, I don't think anyone from a big team would if they are out of the Champions League now. But it is early to say that Spanish soccer is in crisis. It can win Champions and Europa League. We have to wait for the end.

8:32 PM3 hours ago

How are Celtic coming along?

Celtic arrives already eliminated to this match, they have two points in the current tournament and in their last match they drew one goal against Shakhtar.
8:27 PM3 hours ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid lost in their last Champions League match against Leipzig, so they will be looking to win this match and close the group stage in a good way.

8:22 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Real Madrid vs Celtic match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 31,388 people. 
8:17 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Celtic live stream, corresponding to Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, at 1:45 pm.

VAVEL Logo