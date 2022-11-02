Real Madrid vs Celtic: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Celtic live stream.
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Celtic live online
Real Madrid vs Celtic can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Real Madrid vs Celtic UEFA Champions League Matchday 6?
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 12:45 p.m.
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 9:45 a.m. PT and 12:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Celtic Statements
"Great atmosphere, it's an iconic stadium, and I think if you ask the players they'll tell you about that atmosphere and what's going on. We're looking forward to it. We haven't played le Madrid here for a long time and we want to make sure we give the fans something to be proud of."
Real Madrid statements
"I have been denounced for what I said. A made-up penalty in Italy means that they gave a penalty that wasn't a penalty. Bad faith and accusing a referee is out of the question. I have never disrespected a referee. It doesn't make much difference to me if I get a four-match ban. For me it wasn't a penalty because of what was explained to us at the beginning of the season. Nobody is infallible. If I get four matches, then patience. I've managed 1,200, so if I miss four..."
"Tchouameni is not available for tomorrow and we will see if Benzema has a good feeling in training."
"For us the clarity is that it was not a penalty. It is a soccer issue that is still not clear. They have to explain what the rule is because I understand it very well, I'm not stupid. They have explained to us that this was not a penalty. I don't know if I'm going to be penalized. I'm still sleeping at night. I want to make it clear that I have not disrespected anyone."
"I wouldn't sleep well, I don't think anyone from a big team would if they are out of the Champions League now. But it is early to say that Spanish soccer is in crisis. It can win Champions and Europa League. We have to wait for the end.
How are Celtic coming along?
How does Real Madrid arrive?