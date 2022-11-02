Millonarios FC vs Junior de Barranquilla: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Copa BetPlay
12:54 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Millonarios vs Independiente Junior de Barranquilla Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla live match, as well as the latest information from El Campín Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:49 AMan hour ago

How to watch Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Millonarios vs Independiente Santa Fe live on TV, your option is: TUDN USA

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:44 AMan hour ago

What time is Millonarios vs Junior in final Copa BetPlay 2022?

This is the kick-off time for the Millonarios FC vs Junior de Barranquilla match on October 2, 2022 in several countries.
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours (Win Sports+)
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT 
Spain: 02:00 hours
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
12:39 AMan hour ago

Outstanding Junior Player

The highlight of the Barranquilla team is Carlos Bacca, the World Cup player and idol of the coastal team, who has already scored 6 goals and provided three assists in the current league. In the Cup he has yet to score or provide assists. 
His average rating per game is 7.0.
12:34 AM2 hours ago

Featured Player - Millonarios

The outstanding player is striker Luis Carlos Ruiz, who arrived to help solve the goal problem of the blue team and he has not been doing badly, although in the last games, he lowered his scoring quota, in his last Liga game, he scored again. The player has already scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists, counting all competitions, and his average rating per game is 7.1.
12:29 AM2 hours ago

Possible alignments

Millonarios:
Goalkeeper: Moreno
Defenders: Alba, Cuenú, Vanegas, Bertel

Midfielders: Victoria, Pereira, Gómez, Silva, Ruiz

Forward: Ruiz

Junior:

Goalkeeper: Viera

Defenders: Ortíz, Rosero, Haydar, Velasco

Midfielders: Giraldo, Moreno, Esparragoza, González, Sambbueza

Forward: Bacca

12:24 AM2 hours ago

Arbitration group

Center: Wilmar Roldan - Antioquia
Assistant No. 1: Wilmar Navarro - Santander
Assistant No. 2: John Gómez - Antioquia
Fourth Referee: Luis Delgado - Valle
VAR: Ricardo García - Santander

AVAR: Keínner Jiménez - Cesar

12:19 AM2 hours ago

History

They have met four times in this tournament: 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2022. In the 2011 and 2013 duels, Millonarios was the winner, while in 2017, it was Junior.

In the current duel, the red and white team has the advantage.

12:14 AM2 hours ago

Junior wants to turn around away from home

The team from the capital of the Department of Atlántico managed to take the advantage in the first leg and is only one step away from winning the second leg and obtaining a place in the Copa Libertadores 2023.

Junior's path was more complicated than that of its rival, because in each of the matches it faced, it was up against teams considered big or traditional.

We go back to the round of 16 to see a very attractive match between the team from Barranquilla and Independiente Santa Fe, the first leg was won 2-1 by the shark and in the second leg they extended their advantage with another goal and left the aggregate with a 3-1 score.

In the quarterfinals, they eliminated one of the teams that will always be favorites in any tournament. Junior beat Atlético Nacional 3-0 in Barranquilla and in the second leg they managed to draw 1-1 in Medellín.

In the semifinals, the "rojiblanco" faced the team that made it more complicated, since in the first leg and as a home team they lost by the minimum difference and in the second leg they managed to equalize the series and in the penalties they won 3-5, leaving Union Magdalena eliminated. 

Talking about Junior's current situation, the Barranquilla team won 3 of their last 5 matches, lost 1 more and tied the other one.

Last 5 matches:

  • Atletico Bucaramanga 0-1 Junior de Barranquilla.
  • Junior de Barranquilla 1-1 Union Magdalena
  • Envigado 2-0 Junior de Barranquilla
  • Junior de Barranquilla 2-1 Cortuluá
  • Jaguares de Córdoba 0-2 Junior de Barranquilla
12:09 AM2 hours ago

Millonarios to turn it around

The blue club will have 90 minutes left plus extra time to reverse the score they bring against them from Barranquilla, since in the first leg, the shark team won by the minimum difference with a goal by Cesar Haydar in the 62nd minute.

How did they reach the final?

The Bogota team eliminated Jaguares in the round of 16, winning the first leg with a score of 3-0 and then tying 1-1 in Monteria.

In the quarterfinals, they overcame their rivals and defeated Fortaleza 6-2 on aggregate. Winning 3-0 in the first leg and then 2-3 in the second leg, showing authority and superiority against the team that plays in the second division.

In the semifinal they had a tough challenge against Independiente Medellín, although in the first leg they won calmly 0-2, in the second leg the blue team let them tie the series in the first half, but after recovering in the second half, they were able to tie the match and leave the series 4-2.

Talking about Millonarios' present, they only won 1 of their last 5 matches, losing 3 and tying the other.

Last 5 matches:

  • Millonarios 0-0 Patriotas
  • Millonarios 0-1 Deportivo Pereira
  • Deportes Tolima 1-0 Millonarios 
  • Millonarios 1-2 Independiente Medellín
  • Alianza Petrolera 2-4 Millonarios 
12:04 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Campín

The Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium, known simply as El Campín, is the largest soccer stadium in Bogota, located in the town of Teusaquillo, central-west of the capital of Colombia.
Millonarios and Santa Fe play their home games in this stadium, although it is the most important stadium in the capital of the country, it is not the largest in the Colombian territory, as its capacity is 36,343 spectators.

Photo: IDRD Bogotá

11:59 PM2 hours ago

Starts transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla match, valid for the final (vuellta) of the BetPlay 2022 Cup.

My name is Andrés Mesa and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 

