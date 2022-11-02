Millonarios FC vs Junior de Barranquilla: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Copa BetPlay

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Millonarios vs Junior in final Copa BetPlay 2022?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours (Win Sports+)
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT
Spain: 02:00 hours
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Outstanding Junior Player
His average rating per game is 7.0.
Featured Player - Millonarios
Possible alignments
Goalkeeper: Moreno
Defenders: Alba, Cuenú, Vanegas, Bertel
Midfielders: Victoria, Pereira, Gómez, Silva, Ruiz
Forward: Ruiz
Junior:
Goalkeeper: Viera
Defenders: Ortíz, Rosero, Haydar, Velasco
Midfielders: Giraldo, Moreno, Esparragoza, González, Sambbueza
Forward: Bacca
Arbitration group
Assistant No. 1: Wilmar Navarro - Santander
Assistant No. 2: John Gómez - Antioquia
Fourth Referee: Luis Delgado - Valle
VAR: Ricardo García - Santander
AVAR: Keínner Jiménez - Cesar
History
In the current duel, the red and white team has the advantage.
Junior wants to turn around away from home
Junior's path was more complicated than that of its rival, because in each of the matches it faced, it was up against teams considered big or traditional.
We go back to the round of 16 to see a very attractive match between the team from Barranquilla and Independiente Santa Fe, the first leg was won 2-1 by the shark and in the second leg they extended their advantage with another goal and left the aggregate with a 3-1 score.
In the quarterfinals, they eliminated one of the teams that will always be favorites in any tournament. Junior beat Atlético Nacional 3-0 in Barranquilla and in the second leg they managed to draw 1-1 in Medellín.
In the semifinals, the "rojiblanco" faced the team that made it more complicated, since in the first leg and as a home team they lost by the minimum difference and in the second leg they managed to equalize the series and in the penalties they won 3-5, leaving Union Magdalena eliminated.
Talking about Junior's current situation, the Barranquilla team won 3 of their last 5 matches, lost 1 more and tied the other one.
Last 5 matches:
- Atletico Bucaramanga 0-1 Junior de Barranquilla.
- Junior de Barranquilla 1-1 Union Magdalena
- Envigado 2-0 Junior de Barranquilla
- Junior de Barranquilla 2-1 Cortuluá
- Jaguares de Córdoba 0-2 Junior de Barranquilla
Millonarios to turn it around
How did they reach the final?
The Bogota team eliminated Jaguares in the round of 16, winning the first leg with a score of 3-0 and then tying 1-1 in Monteria.
In the quarterfinals, they overcame their rivals and defeated Fortaleza 6-2 on aggregate. Winning 3-0 in the first leg and then 2-3 in the second leg, showing authority and superiority against the team that plays in the second division.
In the semifinal they had a tough challenge against Independiente Medellín, although in the first leg they won calmly 0-2, in the second leg the blue team let them tie the series in the first half, but after recovering in the second half, they were able to tie the match and leave the series 4-2.
Talking about Millonarios' present, they only won 1 of their last 5 matches, losing 3 and tying the other.
Last 5 matches:
- Millonarios 0-0 Patriotas
- Millonarios 0-1 Deportivo Pereira
- Deportes Tolima 1-0 Millonarios
- Millonarios 1-2 Independiente Medellín
- Alianza Petrolera 2-4 Millonarios
The match will be played at the Campín
Millonarios and Santa Fe play their home games in this stadium, although it is the most important stadium in the capital of the country, it is not the largest in the Colombian territory, as its capacity is 36,343 spectators.
Photo: IDRD Bogotá
Starts transmission
My name is Andrés Mesa and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.