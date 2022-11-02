Juventus vs PSG: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UEFA Champions League
Photo VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:23 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Juventus vs PSG live

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Juventus vs PSG. As well as recent information of the Allianz Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
5:18 AMan hour ago

Player to watch from PSG: Lionel Messi

The Argentinian goat is having a ridiculous season for PSG, he doesn't care if he is 35 years old, he is still performing at top level. Right now he is having a really good season, he is not scoring as many goals like in FC Barcelona, but he is still assisting many goals, and also scoring. Right now, in Ligue 1 he has played 12 matches, scored 7 goals and assisting 10 times. In Champions League he has played four matches and scored 4 goals and 3 assists. Will he score or assist tomorrow against La Vecchia Signora?

 

5:13 AMan hour ago

Player to watch from Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic

The 22-year-old Serbian striker is having a decent season with Juventus. Practically between him and other players they are making Juventus not in lower positions in the table. the Serbian now has 6 goals and one assist, participating in almost half of the goals scored by all of Juventus. In the UEFA Champions League he has only scored one goal and has assisted only once, but that is because they have not scored more than 8 goals in their 5 games played. Will the Serbian forward appear tomorrow? Or, will someone else take the lead as the hero tomorrow?

 

5:08 AMan hour ago

Last XI from PSG

Gianluigi Donnaruma; Nord Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Carlos Soler, Marco Verratti, Vitinha; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar JR
5:03 AMan hour ago

Last XI from Juventus

Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Danilo, Federico Gatti, Juan Cuadrado; Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Matias Soulé; Fabio Miretti; Arkadiusz Milik
4:58 AMan hour ago

When and where to watch Juventus vs PSG

The match will be broadcast on HBO MAX. If you want to watch PSG vs Juventus live and online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
4:53 AM2 hours ago

Some of the times to watch the match

These are the times to watch the match 

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Bolivia: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00PM

Chile:4:00 PM

Colombia: 1:00 PM

Ecuador: 1:00 PM

USA (ET): 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Paraguay: 3:00 PM

Peru: 1:00 PM

Uruguay: 4:00 PM

4:48 AM2 hours ago

PSG come from a difficult win!

PSG are having a really good season, as many of the other years, right now they are in first place of the Ligue 1, with 13 matches played, 11 wins, 2 draws and no losses, they have 35 points out of 39 possible. They have scored 36 goals in 13 matches. 

 

Last matchday in Ligue 1 was one of the most complicated ones for PSG, because they faced Troyes in a 4-3 win. The match started really bad, because they went 0-1 down in the 3rd minute. 21 minutes later they scored the equalizer, but in the start of the second half Troyes scored the 1-2. Three minutes later PSG scored the equalizer again, then a couple of minutes later they scored the 3-2. In the last 15 minutes of the match PSG scored the 4-2, but Troyes didn't give up and in the last minutes of the match they scored the 4-3 to loose only by one goal. 

 

PSG are doing really well in the Champions League season, as they have 11 points out of 15 possible; with 3 wins and 2 draws. Will they win tomorrow against Juventus?

4:43 AM2 hours ago

Juventus come from a clutch victory!

The Vecchia Signora are having one of the most catastrophic seasons in their history, they are known as one of the biggest teams in Italy, but this season they are doing really bad for a team of their caliber. Right now they are in seventh place in the Serie A with 12 matches played, six matches won, four draws and two losses, they have only scored 18 goals in the 12 matches and have 22 points out of 36 possible. Last matchday they got 3 points after a close match against Lecce, Juventus got the victory 0-1 after a 73 minute goal from Nicolo Fagoli. 

 

Also, Juventus were eliminated from going through to the round of 16 of the Champions League after only winning one match out of five matches, and they still need win tomorrow against PSG, because if they don't win and Maccabi Haifa win against Benfica, Juventus can drop to fourth place. ¿Can Juventus win tomorrow against PSG?

4:38 AM2 hours ago

Promissing duel!

The Juventus Stadium, located in Turin; Italy will be the ground that will host the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 match between Juventus and PSG. This stadium has space for 41,000 people.

This stadium is well known around the world as the Alianz Stadium, but the interesting thing about this stadium is that it has not hosted any World Cup match that has been in Italy, but it has hosted important matches, such as the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2013/2014 season between Sevilla and Benfica (Sevilla were champions that year after winning on penalties 4-2 after drawing 0-0 in regular time)

The Italian team has played some matches in that stadium, but none of the matches have been part of any competition, they have all been friendly matches.

4:33 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the broadcast of the Juventus vs PSG match corresponding to matchday 6 of the Uefa Champions League. The venue for the match will be at Juventus Stadium at 14:00 PM
VAVEL Logo