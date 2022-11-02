Juventus vs PSG: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from PSG: Lionel Messi
Player to watch from Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00PM
Chile:4:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM
PSG come from a difficult win!
Last matchday in Ligue 1 was one of the most complicated ones for PSG, because they faced Troyes in a 4-3 win. The match started really bad, because they went 0-1 down in the 3rd minute. 21 minutes later they scored the equalizer, but in the start of the second half Troyes scored the 1-2. Three minutes later PSG scored the equalizer again, then a couple of minutes later they scored the 3-2. In the last 15 minutes of the match PSG scored the 4-2, but Troyes didn't give up and in the last minutes of the match they scored the 4-3 to loose only by one goal.
PSG are doing really well in the Champions League season, as they have 11 points out of 15 possible; with 3 wins and 2 draws. Will they win tomorrow against Juventus?
Juventus come from a clutch victory!
Also, Juventus were eliminated from going through to the round of 16 of the Champions League after only winning one match out of five matches, and they still need win tomorrow against PSG, because if they don't win and Maccabi Haifa win against Benfica, Juventus can drop to fourth place. ¿Can Juventus win tomorrow against PSG?
Promissing duel!
This stadium is well known around the world as the Alianz Stadium, but the interesting thing about this stadium is that it has not hosted any World Cup match that has been in Italy, but it has hosted important matches, such as the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2013/2014 season between Sevilla and Benfica (Sevilla were champions that year after winning on penalties 4-2 after drawing 0-0 in regular time)
The Italian team has played some matches in that stadium, but none of the matches have been part of any competition, they have all been friendly matches.