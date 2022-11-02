Feyenoord vs Lazio: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Lazio
Reina, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj, Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Immobile, Felipe Anderson, Pedro.
Last lineup Feyenoord
Bijlow, Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Lopez, Timber, Kokcu, Szymanski, Jahanbakhsh, Danilo, Dilrosun
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Feyenoord vs Lazio will be Irfan Peljto; Davor Beljo first line; Damir Lazić, second line; Miloš Gigovic, fourth assistant.
How does Lazio arrive?
On the other hand, the Italian team coached by Maurizio Sarri, lives a very similar reality to their opponent this afternoon. In Serie A they are also in fifth place, but the gap to the leader (Napoli) is 8 points. However, in the Europa League they are momentarily in the lead with 8 points, but Sturm is chasing them with the same number of points, so this match is important to consolidate their lead and their passage to the next round. Lazio is coming from a 1-3 loss last weekend at home against Salernitana; in Europa League, they are coming from a 2-1 win against Midtjylland.
How does Feyenoord arrive?
The Dutch club, managed by Arne Slot, has had a good semester in the Eredivisie as well as in the UEFA Europa League. In their local league they are in fifth place, only 4 points behind leaders Ajax; in this competition they are in third place with 5 points, the same as Midtjylland, only that the goal difference favors Feyenoord. After 5 rounds, La Legion has accumulated one victory, two draws and two defeats, the most recent in the last match in their visit to Austria where they lost 1-0 against Sturm. In the Dutch league, they drew at home against Fortuna Sittard by a score of 1-1.
Matchday 6
We continue with the activity in European competitions! And today is the last day of the Europa League season 2022-2023 with very attractive matches, including Feyenoord vs Lazio corresponding to Group F. The Dutch and the Italians will be in action today, as will the Austrians of Sturm and the Danes of Midtjylland. Both teams need to win as nothing is set in stone in this Group F. A win for Feyenoord would give them the lead in their sector and thus access to the next round, leaving Lazio in second place to play the play-offs and depend on the results of their other group rivals.
The match will be played at the Stadium Feijenoord
The Feyenoord - Lazio match will be played at the Stadium Feijenoord, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:45 pm ET.
