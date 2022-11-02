Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros live, as well as the latest information from Medical Park Stadyumu Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros match live on TV and online?
The match Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros?
This is the kick-off time for the Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros match on November 3, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 12:45 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 12:45 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 19:45 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 12:45 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Refereeing team
Referee: Harm Osmers - GER
Assistant Referees: Robert Kempter - GER and Dominik Schaal - GER
Fourth official: Robert Schröder - GER
VAR: Christian Dingert - GER
AVAR: Sören Storks - GER
Key player at Ferencvaros
One of the players to take into account in Ferencvaros is Adama Traore, the 27 year old Mali-born left-sided attacker, has played nine games so far in the local league, in that number of matches, he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored six goals, against MOL Fehervar, Budapest Honved on three occasions and Ujpest.
Key player in Trabzonspor
One of the key players in Trabzonspor is Anastasios Bakasetas, the 29-year-old Greek-born attacking midfielder has played 10 games so far in his home league, in which he already has three assists and three goals, against Adana Demirspor, Gazisehir Gaziantep FK and Kayserispor.
History Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros
In total, both teams have met once, the record is in favor of Ferencvaros after winning that match by a score of 3-2.
Actuality - Ferencvaros
Ferencvaros has been having a very good performance in its local league, because after playing 11 matches it is in the number one position in the standings with 27 points, this score was obtained after winning nine matches, not drawing any and losing two, it has also scored 27 goals and has conceded eight, for a goal difference of +19.
Puskas FC Academy 2 - 4 Ferencvaros
- Last three matches
Ferencvaros 1 - 1 Monaco
Ferencvaros 2 - 1 Zalaegerszegi TE
Actuality - Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor has been developing a regular role in the current edition of its local league, because after playing a total of 11 matches, it is in the sixth position in the standings with 21 points, this after winning six matches, drawing three and losing two, leaving a goal difference of +3 after scoring 16 goals and conceding 13.
Besiktas 2 - 2 Trabzonspor
- Last three matches
Trabzonspor 1 - 0 Sivasspor
Red Star Belgrade 2 - 1 Trabzonspor
The match will be played at the Medical Park Stadyumu Stadium
The match between Trabzonspor and Ferencvaros will take place at the Medical Park Stadyumu Stadium in the city of Trebisonda (Turkey), said stadium is where Trabzon Profesyonel Futbol Takımı Spor Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2013 and has a capacity for approximately 41,460 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros, valid for the sixth matchday of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
