Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Monaco vs Red Star live
In a few moments we will share with you the Monaco vs Red Star live starting lineups, as well as the latest information coming out of France. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Red Star line-up
For his part, Milojevic may field the following eleven to face Monaco. Borjan, Gobeljic, Djurickovic, Erakovic, Rodic, Kangwa, Mijailovic, El Fardou, Ivanic, Mijatovic and Pesic.
Possible Monaco lineup
Clement may field the following eleven to face Red Star. Nübel, Disasi, Maripán, Sarr, Fofana, Matazo, Akliouche, Minamino, Jakobs, Embolo and Ben Yedder.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda of 3rd November 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM,
Argentina: 2:45 PM,
Bolivia: 2:45 PM.
Brazil: 2:45 PM.
Chile: 1:45 PM.
Colombia: 12:45 PM.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM.
USA (ET): 12:45 PM.
Spain: 6:45 PM,
Mexico: 11:45 AM.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM.
Venezuela: 1:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Monaco vs Red Star of matchday 6 of the Europa League can be seen on ESPN and Movistar Liga de Campeones at 18:45. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met only once. They have only met in the first leg of the Europa League where the French side won with a penalty goal, with fifteen minutes to go, from Embolo that earned Monaco three points on the first day of this competition.
Europa League standings
Red Star is in last position but with options to remain in the Europa League. To do so, they have to beat Monaco and hope that Trabzonspor loses or draws against Ferencváros. The Serbs have six points, as do the Turks, and are one point behind Monaco. As visitors, they do not know what it is like to win, having lost both matches.
Europa League standings
Monaco find themselves in second place in the standings. In a very evenly matched group, as it is tied with the third-placed team. The competition leader has a three-point lead over second-placed Clement's side. The French side have lost twice and won two matches. At home, they have won one match, against Trabzonspor and lost to Ferencváros.
Red Star's last match
Milojevic's side won 2-0 away to Kolubara. The Serbians remain at the top of the standings with a seven-point cushion. Pesic scored the first goal of the game at the end of the first half. After the break, Coulibaly sealed the game with a goal in the 49th minute. Red Star took all three points from Stadion FK Kolubara.
Monaco's last match
Monaco continues to push for a European place in the Ligue 1 standings. The French side beat bottom side Angers 2-0, although it could have been more. The first half ended in a goalless draw but there was movement in the final minutes. First, Ben Yedder missed a penalty, as Fofana saved it. A few minutes later, Ounahi gave Angers the lead but the goal was disallowed for offside. In the second half, Embolo and Golovin scored the two goals of the match for Monaco, picking up three important points to move closer to the Conference League places.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda this Thursday, November 3 at 18:45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 6 of the Europa League. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.