Real Madrid dominate Celtic to win group

Real Madrid finished the group stage in the top spot after beating Celtic handily.

A dramatic first half

In front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid wrapped up their group stage by hosting Celtic FC who are already slated to finish bottom of the group.

Four minutes in Real Madrid were gifted a penalty as the visitors were called for a handball in the box and Luka Modric scored to give them an early 1-0 lead.

Real Madrid looked like the far superior team and in the 19th minute, Vinicius Jr had the first shot on target in the match but was denied by Joe Hart for his first save of the game.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Once again there was drama and on the ensuing play Real Madrid called for another handball in the box and the ref went to VAR to check for another potential penalty.

After a quick review, they were given another penalty for another handball and Rodrygo took it this time and scored to double his team lead.

Real Madrid smelt blood and kept pressing and attacking and was in full control of this game. As of the 26th minute they were dominating in possession by a 70-30 margin.

(Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thibaut Courtois made his first save of the game in the 27th minute when he was able to block a shot by Reo Hatate who was not stopped once but twice by the Belgian keeper.

Marco Asensio who got the start in place of Karim Benzema tested Hart in the 32nd minute but he was able to make the save. In the 33rd minute, Ferland Mendy took down a player in the box, and this time Celtic was given a penalty.

Courtois miraculously was able to make a huge save on the penalty as he blocked the shot from Josip Juranovic who went for power on his kick.

Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The first half finished with the home side up by two and 45 minutes away from securing the top spot in the group.

Real Madrid complete the rout

The beginning of the second half was much like the first with Real Madrid in full control and in the 51st minute Asensio made it 3-0 after beating Hart with a powerful kick just inside the box.

Real Madrid made it 4-0 in the 61st minute as Vinicius Jr was able to deflect a ball into the back of the net. Four minutes later Courtois made another save this time on Sead Haksabanovic to keep his clean sheet alive.

Five minutes later Federico Valverde made it 5-0 for the Spanish side with a great pass and was able to get a quick shot into the back of the net and things got worse for the Scottish side.

(Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The visitors got on the board in the 84th minute as Jota off a free kick beat Courtois to make it 5-1. After one minute of added time, the final whistle blew and Real Madrid sealed first place in the group.