Betis vs Helsinki: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Helsinki live here
In a few moments we will share with you the Betis vs Helsinki live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarin. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Betis vs Helsinki live online
Watch out for this Helsinki player
Bojan Radulovic, striker, in the current season is the top scorer of the team with eleven goals in different competitions, in total 35 games played, the player came to the team this year and apparently has had a great adaptation, to close his season he will surely like to say goodbye by scoring a goal against Betis.
Watch out for this Betis player
Borja Iglesias, 29-year-old striker, the experienced forward is having a great season scoring eight goals in twelve LaLiga games, the player is a reference in the team and this season his goals have helped the team to be in the fight for a ticket to the Champions League, in Europa League he has not scored, but in the next round his goals will be fundamental.
🐼✨😃— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) October 30, 2022
Os presento al máximo goleador español de @LaLiga. pic.twitter.com/Sqje4Qhjaw
Latest Helsinki lineup
Hazard; Hozkonen, Halme, Peltola; Soiri, Lingman, Vanaanen, Browne; Hostikka, Hetemaj; Olusanya.
Latest Betis lineup
Silva; Moreno, Gonzalez, Pezzella, Sabaly; Guardado, Akoukou, Canales, Fekir, Henrique; Iglesias.
Background
Arbitration quartet
Central: William Collum. Assistants: David McGeachie and Alan Mulvanny. Fourth official: David Dickinson.
Helsinki a contrasting team
The modest Helsinki team is dominating the local league which has twelve teams in competition, the previous year also finished in first position, by winning the competition they had access to participate in the Europa League, but in this edition it seems that they are not enjoying it, the team in five rounds has only scored one point and has only scored one goal, With their elimination complete, the only thing left to do is to say goodbye in the most dignified way and that would be to take points from the group leader, a very complicated duel at Betis' stadium, but the best satisfaction would be to take points from them, the last duel in Europe they lost to Roma with a score of 2-1 and in the Playoff they lost by the minimum leaving them out.
Betis has a great season
Betis is going through one of its best seasons by competing in the top places of LaLiga and Europa League, the team without so many changes in the squad has achieved a balance that has allowed them to be four of LaLiga with 23 points, the same amount as Atletico Madrid who is third, in the Europa League their pace has been overwhelming maintaining the unbeaten in five rounds and adding 13 points, With the pass to the next round assured, the team will seek to continue with the good pace against Helsinki, surely the team will rotate, but the team is very experienced and surely will not have problems to add another victory, an extra for the team is to know that their main rival Sevilla is in the relegation zone and it is complicated to return to the European places.
Group C matchup
Group C of the Europa League is 50% defined, Betis and Helsinki already know their destiny and for the Spanish team there is no pressure in this last matchday, as they are leaders and no team can catch them, while Helsinki, with only one point, is not fighting for anything and can only prevent Betis from advancing undefeated in this group stage, Ludogorets and Roma will be fighting for the second position.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Betis vs Helsinki, matchday 6 of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Benito Villamarin, at 4:00 pm ET.