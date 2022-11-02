Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:51 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information from the Reale Arena Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
6:46 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Premium.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

6:41 PM2 hours ago

What time is Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Matchday 6?

This is the kickoff time for the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match on November 2, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 12:45 pm

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 11:45 am

Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.

Spain: 6:45 p.m.

United States: 9:45 a.m. PT and 12:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 11:45 a.m.

Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

6:36 PM2 hours ago

Statements Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag spoke ahead of Thursday's clash: "It's clearly important, it's obvious. We can do it tomorrow night. We know we have to win by two goals. If you want to win the title you have to win every game, and that's what we will try to do."

"It's been six weeks or so, it's a different team. Not all the players were available then. We've grown, we've developed and we've progressed. We know it's difficult to win games here, but we like the challenge. We know we need a two-goal margin, we have a plan to get it and we will do our best."

"I think their coach likes a poetic soccer because of the way they play, and I think they will continue that way. It's a different style, we have to adapt but we know what we have to do."

"He is growing game by game and the team is growing with him, so we are very happy with the progress. We have to continue like this. We are not satisfied and we have to keep improving. He told me he needed a new challenge because at Real Madrid he had won everything. He was an important part of Real Madrid and they didn't want him to leave, but he felt he was hungry and wanted to go to another club, to another league to prove himself. I liked that a lot. From day one he has had that attitude in every training session, in every game, and I like that. He will be even more important for the team."

"For me, the important thing for a goalkeeper is to keep a clean sheet, to protect it. But this is soccer and it's important to work with his feet, maybe in the past it was different for him. But since I've been here, and from the videos I saw before, De Gea is capable of doing it. He has no problems. I think he has shown that in the last few games. And he will keep growing and growing. He will continue to progress and keep a clean sheet.

6:31 PM2 hours ago

Statements Real Sociedad

Imanol Alguacil spoke before the match against United: "They have so many virtues.... They are capable of creating chances if you retreat, also against teams that press high, but if you think about it you think they will score four, but I have to think about how to neutralize them and give the players tools. We were able to do it there and we will see if we can repeat it".
6:26 PM2 hours ago

How is Manchester United coming?

Manchester United defeated Sheriff by three goals to nil last time out, so they will visit this difficult place in search of three vital points.

6:21 PM2 hours ago

How does Real Sociedad arrive?

Real Sociedad comes to this match after beating Omonia two goals to nil in the last matchday of this competition, so they will be looking to close with a victory.

6:16 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium.

The match Real Sociedad vs Manchester United will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium, located in San Sebastian, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people.
6:11 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream, corresponding to Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at the Reale Arena Stadium, at 1:45 pm.
VAVEL Logo