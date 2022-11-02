Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream.
Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United online live streaming
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.
What time is Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Matchday 6?
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 12:45 pm
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 11:45 am
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 9:45 a.m. PT and 12:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Statements Manchester United
"It's been six weeks or so, it's a different team. Not all the players were available then. We've grown, we've developed and we've progressed. We know it's difficult to win games here, but we like the challenge. We know we need a two-goal margin, we have a plan to get it and we will do our best."
"I think their coach likes a poetic soccer because of the way they play, and I think they will continue that way. It's a different style, we have to adapt but we know what we have to do."
"He is growing game by game and the team is growing with him, so we are very happy with the progress. We have to continue like this. We are not satisfied and we have to keep improving. He told me he needed a new challenge because at Real Madrid he had won everything. He was an important part of Real Madrid and they didn't want him to leave, but he felt he was hungry and wanted to go to another club, to another league to prove himself. I liked that a lot. From day one he has had that attitude in every training session, in every game, and I like that. He will be even more important for the team."
"For me, the important thing for a goalkeeper is to keep a clean sheet, to protect it. But this is soccer and it's important to work with his feet, maybe in the past it was different for him. But since I've been here, and from the videos I saw before, De Gea is capable of doing it. He has no problems. I think he has shown that in the last few games. And he will keep growing and growing. He will continue to progress and keep a clean sheet.
Statements Real Sociedad
