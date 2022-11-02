Lech Poznan vs Villarreal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Conference League

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 16:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Villarreal
Ax Baena is the most prominent as he has eight goals, half of them in the UEFA Conference League and is the fourth highest scorer in the European competition's standings;
Player to watch at Lech Poznan
Lech Poznan's Ishak, the 29-year-old Swedish striker who has 13 goals in 24 games this season and five assists, including four goals in the group stage;
How is Villarreal coming along?
Villarreal arrives already qualified for the knockout rounds and, being seven points ahead of the second, they already know that they will be first, yes or yes. In LaLiga Santander they arrive after losing at the Nuevo San Mamé s by the minimum (1-0). Right now, with 18 points, they are in eighth position, only three points away from the European places.
How is Lech Poznan coming along?
Lech Poznan arrives after losing in the Polish League in their last match in which they lost 2-1 at home against Rakow. In the National League they are in eighth place with 22 points, 13 points behind the leader, Rakow. In the UEFA Conference League they are second with 6 points and depend on themselves to qualify for the next round.
Background
These two teams met in Spain in the first leg in which Villarreal won 4-3 after a crazy match. This was the only time Villarreal has played against Polish teams, while Lech Poznan has played against Spanish teams six times, with a balance of three draws, one win and two defeats;
Venue: The match will be played at the Inea Stadion, which was built in 1980 and has a capacity of 43269 spectators.
Preview of the match
Lech Poznan and Villarreal meet in the sixth round of the UEFA Conference League, both teams are in group C with Happoel Beer Sheva and Austria Vienna;
