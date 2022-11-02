Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Unión Berlín: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin live, as well as the latest information coming out of Belgium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Union Berlin line-up
For his part, Urs Fischer may line up with the following eleven to face Saint-Gilloise. Ronnow, Doekhi, Knoche, Leite, Ryerson, Schafer, Khedira, Haberer, Puchacz, Becker and Jordan.
Possible lineup for Union Saint-Gilloise
Beale may field the following eleven to face Blackpool. Palmer, Furlong, O'shea, Pieters, Livermore, Gardner, Philips, Diangana, Wallace, Townsend and Grant.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Union Saint-Gilloise vs Unión Berlín of November in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brazil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin can be seen on ESPN. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two
These teams have met on two occasions. Union Saint-Gilloise have more wins than their opponents. One win and one draw are the two previous records between these teams. The draw was in a friendly match and the win in the first leg of the Europa League.
Europa League standings
For their part, Union Berlin are in second place, with nine points and a four-point gap to group leaders Saint-Gilloise. They are one point behind Braga, who are in a Conference League position. They have won three games and lost two, to their rivals and Sporting Braga. Away, they have three points from six, having won just once.
Europa League standings
Union Saint-Gilloise leads the Group D standings. The Geraerts' team has never lost in this tournament, having won four games and drawn one. They have 13 points and are four points behind their rivals Union Berlin. At home, they have won one game and drawn another, against Sporting Braga.
Last game for Union Berlin
Fischer's side won at their home stadium, coming from behind after Elvedi's first half goal. The match ended 2-1 in favor of Union Berlin against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The visitors took the lead in the first half with Elvedi's goal. In the second half, the visitors turned the game around with goals from Behrens and Doekhi. In the end, the three points went to the home side, who continue to lead the Bundesliga, just one point behind Bayern Munich.
Last match of Union Saint-Gilloise
Union Saint-Gilloise won their last away match against RFC Seraing by the minimum 1-2. No goals were scored in the first 45 minutes, despite the chances made by both teams. Just after the break, the first goal of the game came for the visitors. Vanzeir put the first in the box, so that later, his teammate Teuma scored a penalty to have a favorable goal cushion that the locals would not cut. However, in the 75th minute, Elisor pulled one back for Seraing, who ran out of time to at least earn a draw and a point.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin this Thursday, November 3 at 21.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 6 of the Europa League. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.