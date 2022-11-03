Roma vs Ludogorets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Mourinho
“It is a difficult game, because there is this pressure, but also for the opponent – who beat us last time and did it in a game that we take seriously, changing only the goalkeeper from among our holders.
“But the stadium will be sold out once again and if we can recreate the atmosphere of a knockout game, as we did last season against Leicester and Bodo and Vitesse, then with that atmosphere and the desire that our players have to continue this competition, then we can do it.
“As far as Zaniolo is concerned, justice has been done a little bit because he was originally suspended for three matches for an offense that, in my opinion, deserved at most a one-match suspension. UEFA has accepted our appeal and that is important to us: both for the sake of fairness and because it will help us in our attempts to win.
“Right now, before our last training session, I don't know if I can say if he's fit to play or not, because he has a big leg injury and he's in a lot of pain. We'll see how he's feeling today, but I'd be happy to have him available."
“But maybe it's better for us: we need to take some risks, knowing that we have a very noisy and big stadium behind us. Our players are not focused on winning the Conference League, they are focused on passing this competition – even though in the Europa League there are teams whose objective was to win the Champions League, not the Europa League. That said, that's where we want to go and we'll take the field tomorrow focused on that alone – without thinking about other games or what happened in Bulgaria. Tomorrow we just have to focus on the fact that we have a game to win.
“The championship win on Monday was important, because coming home after losing to Napoli is different than when you come back after a victory; there's a different kind of positivity there. It won't be an easy game for us, but it won't be for them either."
“I always tell my players that if the goalkeeper makes a big mistake, if the forward doesn't score, if the defender misses… that's a secondary concern. The important thing is always the attitude; that you think about the needs of the team, that you work hard, that you don't cry in difficult times, and that you have the courage to keep pushing and trying.
“For example, Lorenzo Pellegrini missed a penalty against Empoli that could have been crucial. But in the next one, another important penalty, he had the courage to go up again and catch it. And this time he scored. But if he hadn't scored, it wouldn't have been a problem. Because he was strong enough to want to take the penalty.
“As for Tammy, I'm not sure what expression you thought you saw on my face [when he missed on Monday], but it wasn't the face of someone who was angry. In fact, I was very pleased with his performance. Did he miss two big chances? Yup. One was in front of an open goal and the other was successful, because he turned an assist for Zaniolo. But that's not a problem.
“The problem was at the beginning of the season when in some games Tammy didn't seem to be fully focused. That's not the case now. Now he works hard for the team, he creates a lot of problems for the opposition. He's doing his job for the team.
"My players still don't know who will or will not play this week, but he will start."
I've never been in a position where I had to bring in a lot of young players – but that doesn't mean I agree with those people who say I haven't given a lot of young players a chance during my career: there were a few and many of them were very good.
“Here is a little bit of necessity and a little bit of consequence of the way we are approaching things. As you saw with Volpato. I'm not a hero because I give players a chance. A hero in this case is stupid if he eliminates unprepared players.
“It's a process: a player might start out as just a Primavera player, then become a Primavera player who occasionally trains with the first team, then become a first team player who occasionally appears in Primavera to gain minutes on his legs. , and then he becomes a full-time first-team player who has to wait for his chance. That's the process, so when it comes time for a player to come in, I'm confident he can do it, a confidence that can help overcome the nerves or anxiety that a player might have when they're debuting or playing in a of their first matches.
“I like this process. Obviously for the club it is also important. It's also important for all young players, because it tells them that the door is open and that their chance may come too. The first-team players are also happy about it, because everyone is always happy when a young player makes his debut, makes an impact – just like Volpato did when he scored the winning goal. This group helps young players to improve and develop. Seeing this is something I really enjoy.
“But for me, I want to win games and I don't really care if it's Method A or Method B. It's different when we lose, but when we win, I'm happy. Obviously, I'm pleased that the young players are doing well and I'm also pleased with the attitude my forwards are showing, in a period when they're not scoring as much as they should.
“Take, for example, Belotti in Verona – he didn’t score the winning goal, but if you look at his attitude, at the problems he caused in defence, the courage he showed to take a big blow to the head and still keep going. Playing .
"Attitude is always the most important thing. When attitude is good, things change slowly and forwards score. I wouldn't be surprised if Tammy scored tomorrow. Because, in addition to the chances he missed in Verona, he played well for his teammates." team. And that's the cornerstone of it all.”