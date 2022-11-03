Real Sociedad vs Manchester United LIVE: Score Updates (0-1)
Image: Real Sociedas

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:09 PMa few seconds ago

17'

Yellow for Lisandro Martínez, for a foul on the right, which did not generate danger.
3:05 PM5 minutes ago

13'

Double substitution for United: Lindelof and Van de Beek left for Rashford and McTominay. At Real Sociedad, Gorosabel and Pablo Marín were replaced by Navarro and Elustondo.
2:52 PM17 minutes ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Carlos Fernández makes the first touch on the ball and the second half kicks off!
2:52 PM17 minutes ago

Teams on the pitch

With no changes, the two teams return to the Anoeta pitch to start the second half.
 
2:36 PM34 minutes ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With a goal from Garnacho, Manchester United beat Real Sociedad away from home and keep dreaming about the first place in the group stage!
2:31 PM38 minutes ago

43'

At the cross in the area the defense took away and Sorloth shot hard from outside the area, to save United. And on the rebound Brais Méndez was there to hit, but the goalkeeper deflected and the ball went over the goal!
2:29 PM40 minutes ago

42'

Martinez's throw-in, Cristiano came face to face with Remiro and tried to shoot over the goalkeeper, but put too much force and sent it over the goal!
2:28 PM41 minutes ago

41'

Marin tried to shoot from the edge of the box, but sent the ball into the hands of De Gea.
2:14 PMan hour ago

27'

Garnacho received on the left once again, went up and hit it over the goal, missing a great chance to extend the score!
2:05 PMan hour ago

17' GOL DO MANCHESTER UNITED

On the counter-attack Cristiano Ronaldo received in the middle and got a great pass to Garnacho, who took off and hit hard, high, to beat Remiro and open the score!
1:48 PMan hour ago

HERE WE GO

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
1:44 PMan hour ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take the field to start the match!
1:14 PM2 hours ago

Warm-up

The players take to the field to start warming up for the match.
1:01 PM2 hours ago

Manchester United lin-up!

Manchester United is lined-up and will take the field with:

 

12:56 PM2 hours ago

Real Sociedad lined-up!

Real Sociedad is lined-up and will take the field with:

12:51 PM2 hours ago

Welcome!

Today we go with the last round of the Europa League group stage, in the decisive clash between Real Sociedad and Manchester United!
 
12:46 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:41 PM2 hours ago



12:31 PM3 hours ago

Referee

Georgi Kabakov will be the match referee, with Martin Margaritov and Diyan Valkov as assistants, and Ivaylo Stoyanov as fourth referee, with all coming from Bulgaria. Marco Fritz will be the VAR commander, coming from Germany.
12:26 PM3 hours ago

Probable Manchester United

The probable Manchester United team for the match is: De Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Maguire and Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Elanga, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo.
12:21 PM3 hours ago

Probable Real Sociedad

The probable Real Sociedad team for the match is: Remiro, Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Pacheco and Rico; Merino, Zubimendi and Guevara; Méndez, Sorloth and Fernández.
12:16 PM3 hours ago

Erik Ten Hag

And Erik Ten Hag, before the match, melted down for Casemiro: "Since day one, he comes with this attitude every training, every match and he proves it. I like him a lot and he will be more and more important for our team. I said it the other day, he is the cement between the stones in and out of possession. You see him growing from game to game, and with that, our team is growing. We are really happy with this process, but we have to keep this process going, because we are not satisfied, good is not good enough, we have to do better, so tomorrow we have another challenge and another test to do better."
12:11 PM3 hours ago

Imanol Iguacil

Before the match Imanol Alguacil spoke about the match and said that to be able to play quietly, they have to score at least two goals: "We are playing for first place, and that's what we want now, having done what we did. I'm sure that when the draw was made, we all signed up to go through, and we came into this last game winning everything, even at Old Trafford. The only thing I can say is that we have a lot of respect for Manchester United, but the night we are going to have tomorrow is a night that no one can take away from us, and the team has earned that. We will have to play a great game and score at least two goals because of what they have at stake and their potential, because they will attack no matter what, but what we want is to be at the top of the group. It's very clear for us. The Reale will be packed and we have to win the game. We have to go out with that intention, so what happened against Betis can happen, we made two mistakes and lost. What is clear is that because of the potential we have against them, we have to score at least two goals. If you go out and speculate and think that a draw is enough or lose by the minimum, we will lose for sure and we will not be at the top of the group. If we are ourselves and go into the game knowing that our opponents are powerful and that we have to do very well, we will be closer to winning the game."
12:06 PM3 hours ago

Injuries

Real Sociedad will not be able to use Oyarzabal, Cho, David Silva and Martin, as well as Kubo, Barrenetxea and Muñoz, who could be left out. On the United side the thing also comes with problems, not having Varane, Tuanzebe, Williams, Antony, Martial and Sancho, injured, in addition to Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka.
12:01 PM3 hours ago

Group F

These two teams have already qualified for the next round and now only define who will go through first and who will go second. Real Sociedad are in the lead with 15 points and nine goals difference, while United are below them with 12 points and six goals difference, still trying to finish first. Sheriff are in third place, already eliminated, with three points, as well as Omonia, who have no points. In LaLiga Real Sociedad are on 22 points, one above Athletic Bilbao and one below Atletico Madrid and Betis, staying in fifth position. United in the PL are in fifth position, staying with 23 points, two above Chelsea and one below Newcastle.
11:56 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Manchester United

Manchester United comes to this match after two defeats and a draw in the last games. The draw came first, on Saturday (22), away to Chelsea, 1-1, with Jorginho opening the scoring and Casemiro equalizing. After that, in the Europa League, the victory was over Sherrif, 3-0, with goals from Dalot, Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo, at home on Thursday (27). Finally, on Sunday (30), the victory was at home over West Ham, 1-0, with a solitary goal by Rashford.
11:51 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad come into the game with two losses and one win in their last games. The defeat came first, to Valladolid, away from home on Saturday (22), by 1-0, with a goal by Sergio León. In the Europa League, away on Thursday (27), the victory was over Omonia, 2-0, with Navarro and Brais Méndez. Finally, on Sunday (30), the defeat came at home again, by 2-0 to Betis, with Espósito and Borja Iglesias.
11:46 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League match: Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

