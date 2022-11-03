Dynamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
12:21 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Dynamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dynamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce live, as well as the latest information from Mariscal Józef Piłsudski Stadium.
12:16 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Dynamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce match live on TV and online?

The match Dynamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:11 AM2 hours ago

What time is Dynamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce?

This is the kick-off time for the Dinamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce match on November 3, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - Star + 
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - Star + 
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. - Star + 
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - Star + 
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - Star + 
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - Star + 
Spain: 22:00 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Star + 
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - Star +
12:06 AM2 hours ago

Referee team

Referee: Duje Strukan - CRO
Assistant Referees: Bojan Zobenica - CRO and Alen Jakšić - CRO
Fourth official: Marin Vidulin - CRO
VAR: Luca Pairetto - ITA
AVAR: Tihomir Pejin - CRO
12:01 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Fenerbahce

One of the players to take into account in Fenerbahce is Enner Valencia, the 32 year old Ecuadorian-born center forward, has played 10 games so far in his local league, in that number of matches he already has four assists and 11 goals, these against; Ümraniyespor twice, Kasimpasa twice and Adana Demirspor twice, Alanyaspor, Fatih Karagumruk three times and Istambulspor AS.
11:56 PM2 hours ago

Key player at Dinamo Kiev

One of the key players in Dinamo Kiev is Vitali Buyalskyy, the 29-year-old Ukrainian-born central midfielder, has played eight games so far in his local league, in which he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Zorya Luhansk, FC Lviv, Vorskla Poltava and Kryvbas on two occasions.
11:51 PM2 hours ago

History Dinamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce

In total, the two teams have met three times, the record is dominated by Dinamo Kiev with three wins, there have been four draws and Fenerbahce has won on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Dinamo Kiev with 10 goals to Fenerbahce's seven.
11:46 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce has been developing a very good role in the current edition of its local league, because after playing a total of 11 matches, is in the number one position in the standings with 26 points, this after winning eight matches, drawing two and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +22 after scoring 34 goals and conceding 12.
  • Last three matches

Fenerbahce 1 - 0 Istanbul Basaksehir
Fenerbahce 3 - 3 Stade Rennes
Istanbulspor AS 2 - 5 Fenerbahce

11:41 PM3 hours ago

Actuality - Dinamo Kiev

Dinamo Kiev has been having a regular performance in its local league, because after playing eight matches it is in the number eight position in the standings with 13 points, this score was obtained after winning four matches, drawing one and losing the remaining three, it has also scored 12 goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of +1.
  • Last three matches

Dynamo Kyiv 1 - 1 Vorskla Poltava
AEK Larnaca 3 - 3 Dinamo Kiev
Dynamo Kiev 3 - 1 Kryvbas

11:36 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Marshal Józef Piłsudski Stadium

The match between Dynamo Kiev and Fenerbahce will take place at the Marshal Józef Piłsudski Stadium in the city of Krakow (Poland), said stadium is where the Miejski Klub Sportowy Krakow Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1912 and has a capacity for approximately 15,000 spectators.
11:31 PM3 hours ago

Start of transmission

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dynamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce match, valid for matchday six of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
