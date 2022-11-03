Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Europa League match.
What time is the Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven match for UEFA Europa League Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven of November 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+ and Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of PSV Eindhoven
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Walter Benítez, Jarrad Branthwaite, André Ramalho, Philipp Max, Philip Mwene, Joey Veerman, Érick Gutiérrez, Ibrahim Sangaré, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo and Anwar El Ghazi.
Last lineup of Bodo/Glimt
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nikita Haykin, Marius Hoibraten, Brede Moe, Brice Wembangomo, Alfons Sampsted, Ulrik Saltnes, Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, Hugo Vetlesen, Runar Espejord, Amahl Pellegrino, and Ola Solbakken.
PSV Eindhoven Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Feyenoord's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Bodo/Glimt. Forward Cody Gakpo (#11), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season in the Eredivisie with 9 goals in 12 games and scored in the previous match of the tournament against Heerenveen. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Xavi Simons (#7), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's second highest assister with 4 assists in 12 games played in the Dutch league. He got his fourth assist last game against Feyenoord Rotterdam and could get his first assist in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Finally, midfielder Joey Veerman (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's top scorer with 3 goals in the UEFA Europa League.
PSV Eindhoven in the tournament
Like Bodo/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven find themselves in Group A of the UEFA Europa League and are looking to clinch first place in the group. The Netherlands team will try to get the away victory and they should not waste even an opportunity to take points as they are in a tough group. After 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, they are in second place in the group with 10 points. Their last game was on October 27, 2022, when they won 2-0 against Arsenal at the Philips Stadion. Thursday's game will be very difficult as Bodo/Glimt is a team that plays well and arrives motivated. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Bodo/Glimt Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Bodo/Glimt attacking attack and any of them are likely to score in the game against PSV Eindhoven. Forward Amahl Pellegrino (#7), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 Eliteserien season with 12 goals in 15 games, he scored last game and doesn't intend to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Albert Gronbaek Erlykke (#8), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's biggest assister with 1 assist in 5 games played in the UEFA Europa League. He got his first assist last game and could get his second in the Europa League on Thursday. Finally, midfielder Hugo Vetlesen (#10) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer in the Eliteserien with 6 goals and has also scored a goal in the Europa League.
Bodo/Glimt in the tournament
Bodo's football team is in Group A of the UEFA Europa League with Zurich, Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven. Thursday will be their sixth match in the tournament against a tough team, Bodo/Glimt looks to end the tournament with a win and secure third place in Group A. After 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses, Bodo/Glimt finds themselves in third place in Group A with 4 points in the general table. Their last match was on October 27 and ended in a 2-1 loss against FC Zürich at the Stadion Letzigrund. They come in as the underdogs to win this match as they play against one of the best teams in the Eredivisie league, however they could give the surprise and stay with the victory. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The Aspmyra Stadion is located in the city of Bodo, Norway. It will host this match and has a capacity of 8,270 spectators. It was opened on March 27, 1966 and is currently the home of Bodø/Glimt who play in the Eliteserien.