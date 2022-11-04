America vs Chivas Women’s: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX Femenil 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
America vs Chivas Women's Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2022
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Chivas Women's match for the Liga MX Femenil 2022.
What time is America vs Chivas Women’s match for Liga MX Femenil 2022?
This is the start time of the game America vs Chivas Women’s of November 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 1:00 AM
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ViX and Channel 9
Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Background America vs Chivas Women’s
The history between these two teams has been very even and the matches tend to have many goals, although the balance favors the Rebaño Sagrado with two wins, two draws and one loss, emphasizing that in the regular season they met at the Akron with a two-goal draw.
Chivas Guadalajara 2-2 América, Apertura 2022
América 1-2 Chivas Guadalajara, Clausura 2022
Chivas Guadalajara 0-0 América, Apertura 2021
América 2-1 Chivas Guadalajara, Apertura 2021
Chivas Guadalajara 2-0 America, Apertura 2021
Key player Chivas Women’s
She usually appears in both good and bad moments and is synonymous with goals, as she scored in the series against Cruz Azul, which is why Alicia Cervantes, who has been one of the best attackers in recent years in Liga MX Femenil, should be supplied with balls in the box.
Key player America Women’s
If there is one player who knows how to play this type of match against Chivas due to her red and black background and who also knows how to play in Clasicos after having played in Tigres vs Rayadas, it is Alison Gonzalez, who is usually a guarantee of a goal and who is expected to be the key weapon not only in the first 90 minutes, but for the entire playoffs.
Last lineup Chivas Women’s
1 Celeste Espino, 2 Diana Rodríguez, 3 Damaris Godínez, 26 Angélica Torres, 7 Casandra Montero, 8 Christian Jaramillo, 15 Kristal Soto, 16 Victoria Acevedo, 9 Gabriela Valenzuela, 10 Adriana Iturbide, 24 Alicia Cervantes.
Last lineup America Women’s
23 Itzel Gonzalez, 2 Jocelyn Orejel, 4 Andrea Pereira, 15 Kimberly Rodriguez, 16 Sabrina Enciso, 5 Aurelie Kaci, 13 Eva Gonzalez, 18 Amanda Perez, 24 Scarlett Camberos, 28 Andrea Sanchez, 10 Alison Gonzalez.
Chivas: sharpen their aim
The Guadalajara Women's Chivas struggled a bit in the quarterfinals to defeat Cruz Azul 2-1 on aggregate, where they struggled to generate danger and score the goals they did have. The Guadalajara team looks like the favorite to win again, highlighting that they are the current champions and champions of champions, in addition to having the advantage that in the event that the aggregate is tied, they would advance due to their better position in the general table.
América: taking advantage
The Águilas del América Femenil and all their power in the offensive arsenal must be key to take advantage in the series against the general leaders and be able to think about being more comfortable in their visit to Guadalajara, remembering that in the Quarter-Final Series they had no major problems to advance against the Xolas de Tijuana. Ángel Villacampa's charges finished in fourth place overall.
Who would the Final be against?
The Liga MX Femenil Final could be repeated depending on who advances, but the decisive clash will be between the winner of the Clasicos between América and Chivas, as well as Tigres vs. Rayadas (a series that we will also bring you through VAVEL).
The Kick-off
The America vs Chivas Women’s match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
