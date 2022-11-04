Tigres Women’s vs Rayadas: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX Femenil 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Tigres Women’s vs Rayadas Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres Women’s vs Rayadas match for the Liga MX Femenil 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Tigres Women’s vs Rayadas match for Liga MX Femenil 2022?
This is the start time of the game Tigres Women’s vs Rayadas of November 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:06 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:06 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:06 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 11:06 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 9:06 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 9:06 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:06 PM on TUDN
Spain: 3:06 AM
Mexico: 8:06 PM on ViX and Afizzionados
Paraguay: 11:06 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:06 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:06 PM to be confirmed
Background Tigres Women’s vs Rayadas
These matches are usually very close and sometimes with many goals and other times with no celebrations at all. In the most recent five games, there have been four draws, including the regular season match in this championship that was played at the Volcán, while the other game was won by the Felinas. Since the Apertura 2021 to date, there have been a total of seven Clásico Regio matches.
Tigres UANL Femenil 2-2 Rayadas Monterrey, Apertura 2022
Rayadas Monterrey 0-0 Tigres UANL Femenil, Clausura 2022
Tigres UANL Women's 0-0 Rayadas Monterrey, Apertura 2021
Rayadas Monterrey 2-2 Tigres UANL Women, Apertura 2021
Tigres UANL Women's 2-1 Rayadas Monterrey, Apertura 2021
Key player Rayadas
The departure of Desirée Monsiváis did not affect Rayadas because Christina Burkenroad continued her scoring streak and, in the last series against Pachuca, her goal started the comeback to reach this Semifinal round, so she will be the player to watch for this match.
Key player Tigres Women’s
Although she was not the number one scorer for the Felinas, Sandra Mayor knows how to play in this type of playoffs and has a lot of experience that will be a great support for her teammates, although her talent and finishing ability could tip the scales in favor of the university players.
Last lineup Rayadas
12 Alejandría Godínez, 4 Rebeca Bernal, 19 Mariana Cadena, 8 Diana Evangelista, 17 Yamile Franco, 22 Diana García, 26 Valeria Valdez, 2 Christina Burkenroad, 11 Lizette Rodríguez, 15 Samantha Simental, 18 Aylin Aviléz.
Last lineup Tigres Women’s
1 Aurora Santiago, 3 Bianca Sierra, 4 Greta Espinoza, 5 Anika Rodríguez, 27 Natalia Gaitán, 6 Nancy Antonio, 7 Liliana Mercado, 14 Lizbeth Ovalle, 9 Sandra Mayor, 10 Mia Fishel, 29 Uchenna Kanu.
Rayadas de Monterrey: avoiding a somersault
Although the Rayadas de Monterrey finished in second place, they have left some doubts at times during the season, especially in the first leg of the quarterfinals, where they lost 2-1 to Pachuca and had to turn it around at home, 4-0, a situation they will have to avoid because two consecutive comebacks, especially against a rival like Tigres, could be a heavy burden.
Tigres Femenil: taking advantage
The Tigres had some stumbles during the season that deprived them of a better position in the general table and that will now cost them in this round, as they will be playing the first leg at home, which is why they will have to take advantage to reach the "Steel Giant" more comfortably. In the Quarterfinals, they had no major problems in a 9-0 victory over the Red Devils of Toluca.
Who would the Final be against?
The Liga MX Women's Final could be repeated depending on who advances, but the decisive clash will be between the winner of the Clasicos between Tigres and Rayadas, as well as América and Chivas (a series that we will also bring you on VAVEL).
The Kick-off
The Tigres Women’s vs Rayadas match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:06 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX Femenil 2022: Tigres Women’s vs Rayadas!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.