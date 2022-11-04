Manchester City vs Fulham: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Manchester City vs Fulham for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Fulham of 3th November in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Keep an eye on this Fulham player:
Aleksandar Mitrovic will be the player to watch for Fulham in these 90 minutes. The Serbian striker was a fundamental part of Fulham in the Championship and was one of the scorers last season, being the reference in attack due to his great strength in the box, so the opposing defense will have to be careful.
Watch out for this Manchester City player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Erling Haaland, the Norwegian center forward is known for being a real killer in the Premier League and a reference to the attack with the Manchester City side, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match. Likewise, since his arrival at City, Haaland has dedicated himself to break the nets in every game and become the Premier League's goal-scoring leader.
Latest Fulham lineup:
M. Rodák; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; Joao Palhinha, H. Reed; N. Kebano, A. Pereira, B. Reid; A. Mitrovic.
Last Manchester City lineup:
Ederson; K. Walker, M. Akanji, N. Aké, J. Cancelo; K. De Bruyne, I. Gündogan, B. Silva; P. Foden, E. Haaland, J. Grealish.
Background:
Manchester City and Fulham have met on a total of 68 occasions (36 wins for Manchester City, 16 draws and 16 wins for Fulham) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the Citizens. In terms of goals, both teams tend to score against each other, with 152 goals for the home side and 96 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to the fourth round of the FA Cup where Manchester City knocked out Fulham by a score of 4-1.
About the Stadium:
The Etihad Stadium is a soccer venue located in the city of Manchester, there plays as home Manchester City FC, a team that belongs to the first division of soccer in England or better known as the Premier League.
They want to enter the Big Six of the Premier League
The newly promoted and surprising Fulham has had a great performance so far this season and has surprised many people in their attempt to take a place in the Bix Sig of the league and to be in the European qualification places. Currently, Fulham is in seventh place in the general table with 13 games played, divided into 5 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, also, in the statistics they have 22 goals scored and 22 goals conceded, leaving them with a 0 goal difference. In their last match they hosted Everton and drew 0-0.
Home win
The Manchester City team will seek to impose at home at the Etihad Stadium and get three important points in their quest to overtake Arsenal in the overall leadership of the Premier League, currently, Pep Guardiola's team is second in the table with 12 games played which are divided into 9 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat and give a total of 29 points earned. In the statistics, they have 37 goals for and 11 against, leaving them with a goal difference of 26 goals for. Last matchday they visited the King Power Stadium to face the Foxes and beat them by the minimum difference.
Halfway through the Premier League season
The 2022-23 season has reached its halfway point in England still being the best league in the world due to the high level presented by most of the clubs that have participated in these rounds. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. In this matchday Manchester City and Fulham will face each other, two teams that have had a great level so far this season and have stood out for having two players that have been goal machines in the competition, both teams need a victory, for City in the search of the general leadership that they have not been able to snatch from Arsenal and for Fulham in the fight to get into the Big Six of the Premier League.
