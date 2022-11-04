Atalanta vs Napoli: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match
VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:08 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Atalanta vs Napoli live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atalanta vs Napoli live, as well as the latest information from the Gewiss Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
5:03 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Atalanta vs Napoli live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Atalanta vs Napoli can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

4:58 PM2 hours ago

What time is Atalanta vs Napoli matchday 13 of the Serie A?

This is the kickoff time for the Atalanta vs Napoli match on November 5, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 13:00

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

4:53 PM2 hours ago

Napoli Statements

Luciano Spalleti spoke ahead of the match: "Atalanta have excellent players and an excellent team. We'll have to go in knowing that we're strong and since Liverpool we've come back with this idea. We will need quality and physical strength as well as the ability to interpret the different moments of the match, also because Gasperini is a terrible veteran and you can understand that from the way his team has changed: now they score less and suffer less, but from the point of view of stubbornness it is still the same Atalanta, a team that has inches, race and quality. We will have to keep up with them in these aspects ".

" To say the team we would like to play is a wrong game because we must always go from the conviction to put quality in the matches. We don't want to play easy matches, we want difficult matches and to have the strength to face them. The break will be for everyone and we will have to overcome it, there are those who will have more players in the World Cup and some less, but we will have to see the conditions in the return as it will be.We will have to make individual assessments.We are not afraid of anything, we have a team made up of 100% professional players."

"I was afraid of the Anfield game, I had already been there and Liverpool is one of the teams we watch all the time because it gives an idea of where soccer is going. The boys played well, but in the last few minutes we gave something away, but only for the peace of mind of the result now won, that of first place in the group. What I liked is that on the return trip nobody celebrated the first place, the guys were disappointed by the defeat despite having played well: that is the sign of the mentality of the team and that we can reach the level of the big ones Bergamo will be a similar test because there is a stadium, the quality of the opponent and a game that can create problems for us: overcoming it would confirm the progress we have made".

"The team is good, some are always up and as long as there is no urgency in some roles it is right not to exaggerate with the loss of the ball, although I feel sorry for those who played little.I think of Zanoli or Demme, who is the ideal substitute for Lobotka, to turn the ball in the narrow and for the frequency of dribbling in the is the most suitable 1. Námbele lacked running rhythm but in the last game showed new things, he too can play as well as Gaetano: everyone tells me that he has to be ahead because of the obvious quality".

4:48 PM2 hours ago

How are Napoli coming?

Napoli come into this match after thrashing Sassuolo four goals to nil, accumulating one more victory that keeps them away and in first place in the overall Serie A table.

4:43 PM2 hours ago

How does Atalanta arrive?

Atalanta comes to this match after beating Empoli two goals to nil, adding their eighth win of the season and placing them in second place in the competition.

4:38 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium.

The Atalanta vs Napoli match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium, located in Bergamo, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
4:33 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atalanta vs Napoli live stream for Matchday 13 of the Serie A season. The match will take place at the Gewiss Stadium, at 1:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo