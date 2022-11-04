Atalanta vs Napoli: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Atalanta vs Napoli live stream.
Where and how to watch Atalanta vs Napoli live online
Atalanta vs Napoli can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Atalanta vs Napoli matchday 13 of the Serie A?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 09:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Napoli Statements
" To say the team we would like to play is a wrong game because we must always go from the conviction to put quality in the matches. We don't want to play easy matches, we want difficult matches and to have the strength to face them. The break will be for everyone and we will have to overcome it, there are those who will have more players in the World Cup and some less, but we will have to see the conditions in the return as it will be.We will have to make individual assessments.We are not afraid of anything, we have a team made up of 100% professional players."
"I was afraid of the Anfield game, I had already been there and Liverpool is one of the teams we watch all the time because it gives an idea of where soccer is going. The boys played well, but in the last few minutes we gave something away, but only for the peace of mind of the result now won, that of first place in the group. What I liked is that on the return trip nobody celebrated the first place, the guys were disappointed by the defeat despite having played well: that is the sign of the mentality of the team and that we can reach the level of the big ones Bergamo will be a similar test because there is a stadium, the quality of the opponent and a game that can create problems for us: overcoming it would confirm the progress we have made".
"The team is good, some are always up and as long as there is no urgency in some roles it is right not to exaggerate with the loss of the ball, although I feel sorry for those who played little.I think of Zanoli or Demme, who is the ideal substitute for Lobotka, to turn the ball in the narrow and for the frequency of dribbling in the is the most suitable 1. Námbele lacked running rhythm but in the last game showed new things, he too can play as well as Gaetano: everyone tells me that he has to be ahead because of the obvious quality".
