Barcelona vs Almeria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barcelona vs Almeria live, as well as the latest information from the Camp Nou Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Almeria online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Barcelona vs Almeria can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App. 

What time is the Barcelona vs Almeria LaLiga matchday 13?

This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Almeria match on November 5, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the match against Almeria: "We focus tomorrow's game to win the three points, to put a little more pressure on Madrid. And conditioned, of course, by Gerard's farewell. He deserves all the praise from Barcelona fans. The career he has made. He has decided to put an end to his career. I understand the adverse circumstances. He feels less important, less useful, and it is normal to take this step aside. He shows spectacular greatness by stepping aside. He deserves all the praise and that Barça honors him as what he is, a legend of the club. For tomorrow is an extra motivation. People should cheer for Gerard, applaud him. Because he deserves everything for this extraordinary career. We must try to make it a great day for the club. Barça will lose leadership and commitment without him. He is one of the best central defenders in the history of the sport. I mean no disrespect to Migueli and Puyol, but it is clear that they are among the best."

"We had a conversation before the start of the season. Logically, a private conversation. It has been one of the most difficult days of my coaching career. And now it's a difficult moment. He has been a teammate, I have a great appreciation for him, but it has happened to all of us. It is difficult to manage. It is great of him as a person and as a player to say that he will not continue."

"Surely, it is important. But these are decisions I have to make for the good of the club. I have looked at what is best for the team. It's that hard. It has cost me because I have appreciation for him, it is not easy. And that's why I tell you that it's ungrateful to be Barça's coach, but I have to look out for the good of the club."

"We know Rubi is a great coach. He knows the house and can raise a couple of systems. We have analyzed it and it is a team that has good midfield, speed up top. It's a team that makes quick transitions, with aggressive central defenders. I'm sure they're going to make it difficult for us.

 "Yes, but it's a fact of life. Hopefully we can have a new generation that will give us many successes. But it's sad when you see players, teammates, even friends who are saying goodbye. It makes you sad, nostalgic, but we've all been through it".

How is Almeria coming along?

Almeria beat Celta de Vigo three goals to one, with this score they reached the thirteenth position with the same number of points, so they will be looking for a victory in this complicated field.

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona is still close to the first place, it arrives to this match after beating Almería by the minimum, so it will try to continue adding three points.

The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.

The match Barcelona vs Almería will be played at Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Barcelona vs Almeria, matchday 13 of LaLiga. The match will take place at Camp Nou Stadium, at 16:00.
