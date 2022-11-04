ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Live Score Here
Speak up, Terzic!
''As in the 5-0 home victory over Stuttgart there is; two weeks, a normal situation can help to score (Warrior's free-kick over Süle before 2-0). Há plenty to do, especially when it comes to turns. However, the coach attests to the progress of his team here too and recalled the game at Manchester City, where the goal (Bellingham) came after a kick; from the corner: "In úthe last few weeks we have had more set pieces opportunities." Because: " Àsometimes é the easiest way to take the lead in a set piece...”
Probable Borussia Dortmund!
How do Borussia Dortmund arrive?
Speak, Thomas Letsch!
"I am fully aware that the derby é something special. I know games like this from other clubs, for example in Vienna or Vitesse Arnhem. Youê feel that you are falling twice and then you are; in Dortmund. This é how close is. It almost feels like we're playing at home. I'm looking forward to this game and I hope we keep the derby in good memory."
"In the coaching staff, we reviewed footage from the two games against Dortmund last season. But we are focusing on the team we have now. A lot has changed, both with Dortmund and with us."
"We have to make changes to our defender positions. This é something that happens throughout the season. With Vasilios Lampropoulos and Tim Oermann, we have two defenders who can play alongside Ivan Ordets. Probably arriveá to Vasi. The experience speaks for him, and it worked really well in the interaction with Ivan this week in training. Vasi é a winner who always gives; all of you, even when you're not; playing."
"We don't always have to concede four goals away from home. We have to go into every game the same way, whether at home or away. We want to win every game. Since I've been here, we've won three times in six games. If we can maintain this pace, we will achieve our goals."
"Christopher fell on his hip earlier in the week and had to drop out of training. He had a painful bruise and now had to train individually. He should return to full team training tomorrow."
"É It is possible that Takuma will be in the squad against Augsburg. But anything else that happens before the World Cup é a bonus for him. I'm glad your rehab is on. doing so well. Our medical department did a very good job there. He é a top professional and I'm happy he's at the World Cup. É something special and a great honor to play for your country in a World Cup. In that respect, I'm happy for everyone, even if it means he's not training with us."
"The disappointment was definitely huge. After the strong performance against Union Berlin and the victory in Elversberg, we didn't necessarily expect that. But the beauty of football é that he always advances quickly. I also quickly flipped the switch again. It's about supporting the boys and exchanging ideas with the coaching staff and certain individuals. Now we have the chance to do better against Dortmund."
"Takuma Asano é a confirmed player in the World Cup. Otherwise, Erhan Masovic and Christopher Antwi-Adjei may travel to the World Cup. We will see about Cristian Gamboa. Squads will be announced in the coming days and weeks. I am happy for everyone who has the opportunity to play for their country in a World Cup. This tournament is only happens every four years."
"We will sit down together after the end of the year and analyze everything. Let's see where we are, evaluate and draw conclusions. É so we will look to the future."
"Of course, we wish Lys was fit enough to help us sooner. But there's a lot of talk about him, although he hasn't played it yet. I am convinced that with a certain intensity he will help usá a lot."