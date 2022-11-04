Porto vs Pacos Ferreira: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
''You know that the market is à olive grove door. As for renovations, I'm not part of the administration. Obviously, I am happy to see that the athletes' work, together with the technical team, é recognized, otherwise there wouldn't be these renovations and sales, but I'm a coach and not a manager.”
“Give David Carmo a break because of the criticism? I would also have to take time off from time to time. I'm also criticized [laughs]. It depends on my idea and the defined strategy. The players are all available and well on an emotional level. This group is in evolution, but there are experienced people, who realize that we have to give another answer that we didn't give in the "last match of the I Liga [1-1 draw with Santa Clara]", he commented.
“It has great quality and é very clever in the way it quickly understands which é the position that is currently on to occupy and what you have to do. Obviously, it doesn't have routines as a training side, but it already has; occupied practically all the places from midfield to the front and back, he also manages to do so with brilliance. É one athlete available for the team. Then it's up to me to decide where é that I put him to play, excluding the goal”, he evaluated.
“We will have the League Cup in this period, but there is; many players who are going to leave and we don't know how or when they return. We have to be prepared. Our work plan and the communication with the athletes have already been implemented. are thought, but we cannot guess whether it is; beneficial or harmful to teams. It depends on many factors. In due course you will see; who more or less benefited from this stop and this new model”, he concluded.
Probable Porto!
How does Porto arrive?
Speak up, Jose Mota!
''It will be; a game with a very high degree of difficulty, I hope that Paços is well prepared and à time to face a big opponent like é FC Porto de Sérgio Conceiçãa determined, ambitious, aggressive and giving team; I enjoy watching play. I hope that all the work that has been developed will reflect on Saturday,' he commented.
''FC Porto, after the 'Champions' games, é always a team that tries to smother the opponents in the first 15/20 minutes, so they will try; be domineering. And it will impose itself, it will be strong in all aspects and come out in transitions if it doesn't have a country à height. My team knows the opponent well, but in many moments of the game, they will also have; to be uninhibited, so as not to give things away on a platter", she concluded.