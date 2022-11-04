Porto vs Pacos Ferreira: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Publicity/UEFA

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:18 PMan hour ago

Watch Porto vs Paços de FerreiraLive Score Here

Don't miss a detail of Porto vs Paços de Ferreira match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:13 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

“The rating doesn't tell me much. É a game against a club that has been playing for ages in the Premier League and é a team that we know has quality. It's not going through a good moment, hence; the change of the technical team, and departing from there; the difficulties of our game begin. We look at the last two games with José Mota and the players from Paços de Ferreira have quality, in addition to having a coach with a lot of experience, who always wants the most from his players. A difficult opponent awaits us and é a game in which we have to give an answer later if we só having won one point out of six possible. We have to fight our way through and do everything to win the three points, there's not; another way of looking at the game", he said.

''You know that the market is à olive grove door. As for renovations, I'm not part of the administration. Obviously, I am happy to see that the athletes' work, together with the technical team, é recognized, otherwise there wouldn't be these renovations and sales, but I'm a coach and not a manager.”

“Give David Carmo a break because of the criticism? I would also have to take time off from time to time. I'm also criticized [laughs]. It depends on my idea and the defined strategy. The players are all available and well on an emotional level. This group is in evolution, but there are experienced people, who realize that we have to give another answer that we didn't give in the "last match of the I Liga [1-1 draw with Santa Clara]", he commented.

“It has great quality and é very clever in the way it quickly understands which é the position that is currently on to occupy and what you have to do. Obviously, it doesn't have routines as a training side, but it already has; occupied practically all the places from midfield to the front and back, he also manages to do so with brilliance. É one athlete available for the team. Then it's up to me to decide where é that I put him to play, excluding the goal”, he evaluated.

“We will have the League Cup in this period, but there is; many players who are going to leave and we don't know how or when they return. We have to be prepared. Our work plan and the communication with the athletes have already been implemented. are thought, but we cannot guess whether it is; beneficial or harmful to teams. It depends on many factors. In due course you will see; who more or less benefited from this stop and this new model”, he concluded.

5:08 PM2 hours ago

Probable Porto!

Diogo Costa; Pepê, Fábio Cardoso, Iván Marcano, Saidu Sanusi; Eustáquio, Marko Grujic, Otávio; Galeno, Evanilson, Taremi.
5:03 PM2 hours ago

How does Porto arrive?

O Porto arrives with a lot of morale for the confrontation against Paços de Ferreira, despite having drawn with Santa Clara  for the last round of the Primeira Liga. This is due to the reason that the Dragon won Atlético de Madrid in the last round of the Champions League and qualified first in the group, making a great recovery, after a bad start in the competition.
4:58 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Jose Mota!

''We never won at Dragon and it was always difficult to play there. It is up to me to make Paços de Ferreira a worthy team, play all the moves and, when we are allowed, we know how to share the game with the intention of goal. We don't want to go alone; work in the defensive moment", said the coach of Paços de Ferreira.

''It will be; a game with a very high degree of difficulty, I hope that Paços is well prepared and à time to face a big opponent like é FC Porto de Sérgio Conceiçãa determined, ambitious, aggressive and giving team; I enjoy watching play. I hope that all the work that has been developed will reflect on Saturday,' he commented.

''FC Porto, after the 'Champions' games, é always a team that tries to smother the opponents in the first 15/20 minutes, so they will try; be domineering. And it will impose itself, it will be strong in all aspects and come out in transitions if it doesn't have a country à height. My team knows the opponent well, but in many moments of the game, they will also have; to be uninhibited, so as not to give things away on a platter", she concluded.

4:53 PM2 hours ago

Probably Paços de Ferreira!

Jordi; Fernando Fonseca, Flávio Ramos, Tiago llori, Vitorino Antunes; Rui Pires, Matchoi Djaló, Bastien Toma; Juan Delgado, Uilton Silva, N'Dri Koffi.
4:48 PM2 hours ago

How does Paços de Ferreira arrive?

Paços de Ferreira has a bad Primeira Liga until; the moment, did not win and only; has two points in the 11 games played, being the bottom of the competition with the second worst defense and worst attack in the league.
4:43 PM2 hours ago

CLASSIFICATION!

Photo: Publicity/Primeira Liga
Photo: Publicity/Primeira Liga
4:38 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played atEstádio do Dragão

The Porto vs Paços de Ferreira game will be played at Estádio do Dragão, with a capacity of 50.033 people.
4:33 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga: Porto vs Paços de Ferreira live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo