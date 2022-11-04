Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Schalke 04 line-up
For his part, Reis may field the following eleven to face Bremen. Schwolow, Brunner, Matriciani, Yoshida, Calhanoglou, Kral, Kraub, Karaman, Mollet, Bulter and Terodde.
Werder Bremen's possible lineup
Werner may field the following eleven to face Schalke. Pavlenka, Pieper, Velijkovic, Friedl, Schmid, Gruev, Weiser, Bittencourt, Jung, Ducksch and Füllkrug.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04 of 5th November 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM,
Bolivia: 2:30 PM.
Brazil: 2:30 PM.
Chile: 1:30 PM.
Colombia: 12:30 PM.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM.
USA (ET): 12:30 PM.
Spain: 6:30 PM,
Mexico: 11:30 AM.
Paraguay: 2:30 PM.
Peru: 2:30 PM.
Uruguay: 2:30 PM.
Venezuela: 1:30 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04 of the 13th round of the Bundesliga can be seen on ESPN and Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 at 18:30. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 104 times. Bremen have more wins than their opponents, as they have five more wins on record. Werder Bremen have won in 48 matches, while Schalke have won in 40 matches. In 56 meetings they have drawn.
Bundesliga standings
Schalke are bottom of the Bundesliga with only six points. They are three points away from the relegation playoff places and five points away from relegation. As visitors, they have two points out of a possible 18. They do not know what it means to win, having drawn twice and lost in four matches.
Bundesliga standings
Werder Bremen is in ninth position in the standings with 18 points. They are tied on points with Hoffenheim. They are also one point away from the Conference League places, two points away from the Europa League and four points away from the Champions League. At home, they have seven points out of a possible 18. They have won two matches, one draw and three defeats.
Schalke 04's last match
For their part, Reis' side lost 2-0 at home to Freiburg. The league's bottom team was unable to withstand the attacks of the visitors, who are in third place in the Champions League. The first goal came in the 45th minute when Grifo scored to put Streich's side ahead. Grifo, too, scored the second from the penalty spot to seal the match and add a brace to his personal tally to give the German side all three points.
Werder Bremen's last match
Werder Bremen want to qualify for a European place and the victory by the minimum, 1-0, against Hertha at the Weserstadion. The goal was only scored in the 85th minute by Füllkrug. Both teams had many chances to score more goals, but in the end the only goal in the last minutes of the match was the trigger for Werner's team to win the game and move closer to the qualification places for European competitions.
