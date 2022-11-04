Leeds vs Bournemouth: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Leeds vs Bournemouth can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bournemouth player
Dominic Solanke, 24-year-old striker, at his young age has delivered an impressive season in the Championship being the top scorer of his team with 29 goals in 46 games, the player has been instrumental for the team to be in the Premier League, now in the top flight has played 11 games and scored two goals and giving three assists, much is still expected of this player for the team to move up positions.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Rodrigo Moreno, a midfielder selected by the Spanish national team, is a skillful player who is looking to be a reference with Leeds after the departure of Rapinha, the striker had an extraordinary preseason, scoring on multiple occasions, and in the Premier League season, the player has scored six times after eleven games played, he is certainly a player who will help a lot in the fight to avoid relegation.
🎶🎶 Ohhh Ohhh Ohhh Ohhh Ohhh Rodrigo Moreno! 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/pajkRd6ntl— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 29, 2022
Latest Bournemouth lineup
Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Moore, Solanke.
Latest Leeds lineup
Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Greenwood, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Rodrigo
Background
Leeds 0-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth 1-3 Leeds
Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds
Leeds 2-1 Bournemouth
Leeds 2-0 Bournemouth
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Bournemouth is lowering its level
Bournemouth got their promotion to the Premier League after two years in the Championship, the team earned their place in a great campaign of 88 points that gave them the second position, now in their return to the Premier League the team in a great way the season with 9 points in eight games, the most painful defeat so far was the 9-0 against Liverpool, that defeat cost the coach his job and with that to get positive results was more complicated, the team is currently in the 14th position with 13 points and went from being at the top of the table to being very close to the relegation places, in their last match Tottenham defeated them, but it was a good game where they put the rival in trouble, before the World Cup break, the team does not want to be close to the relegation zone and that is why they need the three points, Leeds will not let things so easy so it will be a very close game.
Leeds back in relegation trouble
Leeds comes from a great performance against Liverpool and that helped them to get out of the relegation zone, remember that last season the team was saved from returning to the Championship by only three points difference with Burnley, the team had the responsibility to strengthen in a good way to compete in the Premier League, the team has been able to surprise their fans by beating Liverpool at Anfield, now that they are out of the relegation zone the team must continue in search of the three points, because before that victory the team had eight games without a win, prior to the selection break the team must close in the best way and finish the year away from the relegation zone, this so that next year they can work better without pressure, Bournemouth is a complicated rival that is going through a similar moment.
Duel with the smell of relegation
Leeds and Bournemouth will face this Saturday in one of the most anticipated duels for what is at stake, both at the bottom of the table in a very volatile position will seek the three points to not be at risk of falling into the relegation zone, both teams have a very similar season and their goal is not to be relegated, both teams will not want to go to the World Cup break in the relegation zone and this is a great opportunity to take off in points.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Leeds vs Bournemouth, matchday 15 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Ellan Road, at 11:00 am ET.