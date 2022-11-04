Celtic vs Dundee United: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in Scottish Premiership
Stay tuned to follow Celtic vs Dundee United live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celtic vs Dundee United live, as well as the latest information coming out of Scotland.
Dundee United's possible line-up

For his part, Fox may line up with the following eleven to face Celtic. Birighitti, Smith, Edwards, Mcmann, Freeman, McGrath, Levitt, Sibbald, Behich, Middleton and Fletcher.
Celtic's possible lineup

Postecoglou may field the following eleven to face Dundee. Hart, Juranovic, Starfelt, Jenz, Taylor, Mooy, Hatate, Abada, O'riley, Maeda and Furuhashi.
Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Dundee United of November in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
 

Where to watch

The match between Celtic vs Dundee United can be watched on ESPN and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two

These teams have met 234 times. Celtic triples the victories of its rival between their meetings, as it has 98 more wins in the record. Celtic have won in 138 matches, while Dundee have won in 40 meetings. In 56 meetings they have drawn.
Scottish league standings

For their part, Dundee are in second-last place in the relegation playoff places, with nine points and a three-point gap to the team that limits salvation, Kilmarnock. They are also level on points with Ross County, the bottom team in the Scottish Premiership. They have won two matches and lost eight. In three matches they have managed to pick up a point. Away, they have three points and all three have come from three draws. They have yet to win away from home.
Scottish league standings

Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership standings. Postecoglou's side have lost only once in 12 matches played. In addition, they have not lost a single home game and have won every game at Celtic Park. They have 33 points and a four-point cushion over the chasing Rangers.
Dundee's last match

The Foxes lost at home to Motherwell, thanks to Johansen's goal in the 22nd minute. The home side had a tough game when Watt was sent off five minutes before the end of the first half. Still, the home side tried, but of the ten shots they fired at Kelly's goal, none hit the net. In the end, the game ended with 0-1 on the scoreboard.
Celtic's last match

Celtic played a midweek fixture corresponding to matchday 6 of the Champions League against Real Madrid. The Scottish team was already eliminated from this competition and, in addition, from the Europa League for being bottom of their group. Ancelotti's team won 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first half ended with 2-0 on the scoreboard with goals, on penalty, by Modric and Rodrygo. Celtic missed a penalty, taken by Juranovic, ten minutes before the end of the first half. In the second half, Asensio, Vinicius and Valverder would put the manita on the scoreboard. Jota, with a great free kick goal, scored the only goal for Postecoglou's team.
Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Celtic vs Dundee United this Saturday, November 5 at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 14th matchday of the Scottish Premiership.
 
