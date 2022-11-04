Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Aston Villa vs Manchester United match for Premier League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Manchester United of November 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Since the 1995 season, that is, 27 years ago, Aston Villa has not been able to defeat the Red Devils at home, so they will be looking to break that streak. In the last five matches, Cristiano Ronaldo's team has three wins, one draw and only one loss.
Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2022
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa, FA Cup 2022
Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa, Premier League 2022
Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester United, Premier League 2021
Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa, Premier League 2021
Key Player Manchester United
Despite the good moment he was living with Real Madrid, the Brazilian Casemiro has struggled to become a starter, although it seems that little by little he begins to fill the eye of his coach and has begun to have more minutes on the field, being a very technical element to recover the ball and can also contribute with important flashes in the offense.
Key player Aston Villa
One of the most skilled players of this team is the Argentine Emiliano Buendia, who must have constant contact with the ball, especially in the last third of the field, so that the offensive volume grows and Villa can give a good result, even though they play at home.
Last lineup Manchester United
1 David de Gea, 6 Lisandro Martinez, 5 Harry Maguire, 23 Luke Shaw, 20 Diogo Dalot, 8 Bruno Fernandes, 14 Christian Eriksen, 18 Casemiro, 7 Cristiano Ronaldo, 10 Marcus Rashford, 36 Anthony Elanga.
Last lineup Aston Villa
1 Emiliano Martinez, 5 Tyrone Mings, 4 Ezri Konsa, 18 Ashley Young, 2 Matthew Cash, 10 Emiliano Buendia, 6 Douglas Luiz, 32 Leander Dendoncker, 9 Danny Ings, 31 Leon Bailey, 11 Ollie Watkins.
Manchester United: not letting their guard down
After a rather complicated start to the season, Manchester United was able to turn it around and has been on a roll with good scores to be in the top 5 of the Premier League, but this type of matches should not be missed considering that they are the favorites to take the three points and are only three behind the third place at the start of this date, which is Tottenham.
Aston Villa: turn the page
Aston Villa already had to change manager due to the bad results, but those defeats have not disappeared and last week they were beaten by Newcastle United, reason why they need to be strong at home to get out of the bottom of the general table. In addition, it is worth remembering that they will have a double clash against the Red Devils, because on Thursday they will face each other in the third round of the EFL Cup.
The Kick-off
The Aston Villa vs Manchester United match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium, in Birmingham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2022: Aston Villa vs Manchester United!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.