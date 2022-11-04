Ajax vs PSV: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Eredivisie 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Ajax vs PSV match for Eredivisie 2022?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs PSV of November 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:45 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 4:45 PM
Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Ajax vs PSV
It has been five games in a row that these teams have not tied and PSV has the advantage thanks to three wins and two defeats, however, the last time they met in the Eredivisie in this same stadium, the Granjeros were beaten by five goals.
Ajax 3-5 PSV, Johan Cruijff Schaal 2022
PSV 2-1 Ajax, Cup 2022
PSV 1-2 Ajax, Eredivisie 2022
Ajax 5-0 PSV, Eredivisie 2021
Ajax 0-4 PSV, Johan Cruijff Schaal 2021
Key Player PSV
Erick Gutiérrez had a hard time adapting in the first months, but in the last few months he has not let go of the starting position, he is a key player in the midfield where he has also stood out in participating and collaborating with some goals from set pieces.
Key player Ajax
Dusan Tadic, who when he touches the ball gives clarity to the attacking front either with his mid-distance shots or his collaboration in the offense to generate danger, which makes him the player to watch for this Sunday.
Last lineup PSV
1 Walter Benítez, 4 Armando Obispo, 5 André Ramalho, 29 Philip Mwene, 3 Jordan Teze, 7 Xavi Simons, 15 Érick Gutiérrez, 23 Joey Veerman, 9 Luuk de Jong, 11 Cody Gakpo, 21 Anwar El Ghazi.
Last lineup Ajax
22 Remko Pasveer, 17 Daley Blind, 2 Jurriën Timber, 3 Calvin Bassey, 19 Jorge Sánchez, 4 Edson Álvarez, 23 Steven Berghuis, 6 Davy Klaassen, 9 Brian Brobbey, 10 Dusan Tadic, 7 Steven Bergwijn.
PSV: to take the lead
PSV Eindhoven has an unbeatable opportunity to snatch the lead and do it as visitors and in front of their people against the most hated rival, a situation they cannot miss. They have won three of the last four and in the UEFA Europa League last Thursday they secured their passage to the next round, so they are motivated for this game.
Ajax: overcoming the bitter pill of the Champions League
No doubt the losses for this season took their toll on Ajax, who could not qualify to the Champions League Round of 16, but at least they are the Eredivisie leaders, have won three consecutive games and will try to win to stay at the top, considering that PSV and Az are hot on their heels.
The Dutch Classic
If there is a match that paralyzes the Netherlands, it is when two of the top winners of that league, Ajax and PSV, face each other, and it is also important for the Mexican nation with the presence of Aztec players, both Jorge Sánchez and Edson Álvarez for the hosts, as well as Erick Gutiérrez for the Granjeros.
The Kick-off
The Ajax vs PSV match will be played at the Villa Amsterdam Arena Stadium, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 am ET.
