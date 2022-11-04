Atlante vs Leones Negros: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Atlante vs Leones Negros UDG Live Score in Liga Expansion MX2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlante vs Leones Negros UDG match for the Liga MX Expansion Semifinal 2022 on VAVEL USA.
What time is Leones Negros vs Atlante match for Liga Expansion MX 2022?
This is the start time of the game Atlante vs Leones Negros of November 5th in several countries:
Bolivia: 9:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
Chile: 10:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
Paraguay: 10:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+.
Argentina: 10:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
Bolivia: 9:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
Brazil: 10:05 PM Star+
Chile: 10:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
Colombia: 8:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
Ecuador: 8:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
United States (ET): 9:05 PM VIX
Spain: 2:05 AM
Mexico: 7:05 PM on ViX, Hi Sports, Fox Sports, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and TVC Deportes.
Paraguay: 10:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+.
Peru: 8:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
Uruguay: 10:05 PM VIX, Marca Claro, Star+
Last lineup Leones Negros
1 Jorge Hernández, 3 Juan de Alba, 16 Jairo González, 28 Dionicio Escalante, 33 Edson Jaramillo, 5 José Hernández, 7 Martín Galván, 11 Miguel Vallejo, 19 Wilber Rentería, 81 Alejandro Carreón, 9 Oscar Villa.
Last lineup Atlante
20 Humberto Hernández, 2 Fernando Ramírez, 4 Jonathan Sánchez, 5 Francisco Reyes, 19 Juan Portales, 6 Edson Partida, 10 Juan Domínguez, 11 Daniel Lajud, 14 Rolando González, 16 Jonathan Martínez, 18 Christian Bermúdez.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Atlante vs Leones Negros game will be Vicente Jassiel Reynoso; Jesús Lorenzo Soto, first line; Ángel Francisco Hernández, second line; Joaquín Alberto Vizcarra, fourth assistant.
Leones Negros: For the comeback
On the other hand, the Leones Negros of UDG, coached by Jorge Dávalos, need a win as they are below Atlante in the general table. The university students finished with a record of 9 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats to qualify for the playoffs of the Expansion League. In the quarterfinals they suffered because they lost the first leg 2-0 to Venados, but in the second leg they were able to come back with a convincing 3-0 score. Now, they will visit the Mexican capital and will have to do the same, but against a more complicated opponent such as Atlante's Potros de Hierro.
Atlante: To take advantage of home
The Potros de Hierro del Atlante, coached by Mario García, is a well-balanced team that has only lost once this season and is the runner-up in the MX Expansion League with 34 points from 9 wins, 7 draws and 1 loss. Despite some absences throughout the season, such as those of Elbis Souza and Armando Escobar, Potros del Atlante have managed to get to within one step of the final. In this group, they had no major complications in the Quarterfinals and with their offensive power they defeated Mineros de Zacatecas 4-2 (1-2 first leg / 2-1 second leg) to leave them out of the Apertura 2022.
Second leg semifinal
This afternoon, the Liga Expansión MX playoff activity will take place at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, where the second leg of the semifinal between Atlante and Leones Negros de la UDG will take place. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, where Gerardo Martínez gave the colts the lead, however, the equalizer came in the second half thanks to Miguel Ángel Vallejo's goal at minute 64.
The match will be played at the Stadium Ciudad de los Deportes
The Atlante - Leones Negros match will be played at the Stadium Ciudad de los Deportes, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:05 pm ET.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga Expansion MX Match: Atlante - Leones Negros Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.