Roma vs Lazio: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Roma vs Lazio Live Score in Serie A 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Roma vs Lazio match for the Serie A 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Roma vs Lazio match for Serie A 2022?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Lazio of November 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Roma vs Lazio
The series has been very even in the last five matches as each club has won twice in exchange for a draw, highlighting that in the most recent four meetings the home side is the one that has come away with the victory.
Roma 3-0 Lazio, Serie A 2022
Lazio 3-2 Roma, Serie A 2021
Roma 2-0 Lazio, Serie A 2021
Lazio 3-0 Roma, Serie A 2021
Roma 1-1 Lazio, Serie A 2021
Key player Roma
Given the injuries that have occurred in recent weeks in Jose Mourinho's team, Nicolò Zaniolo has to act as the reference of the attack and the goal man, as he did last Monday against Hellas Verona so that, this Sunday, they can get a positive result.
Last lineup Lazio
94 Ivan Provedel, 13 Alessio Romagnoli, 15 Nicolo Casale, 77 Adam Marusic, 29 Manuel Lazzari, 32 Danilo Cataldi, 5 Matias Vecino, 10 Luis Alberto, 7 Felipe Anderson, 9 Pedro, 20 Mattia Zaccagni.
Last lineup Roma
1 Rui Patrício, 6 Chris Smalling, 3 Ibañez, 23 Gianluca Mancini, 20 Mady Camara, 4 Bryan Cristante, 7 Lorenzo Pellegrini, 59 Nicola Zalewski, 2 Rick Karsdorp, 9 Tammy Abraham, 22 Nicolò Zaniolo.
Lazio: getting back on track
After last weekend's surprise defeat at home to Salernitana, Lazio are looking for someone who can pay the price and in the Classico di Roma they will be looking to get back on track to stay at the top of the Serie A standings.
Roma: to be strong at home
Roma have dropped some important points at home that have cost them not to be in the top positions, but against a direct rival they will have to show that they are ready for great things in the campaign, considering that the tournament is almost over in this facet before opening the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Kick-off
The Roma vs Lazio match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: Roma vs Lazio!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.